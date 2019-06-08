8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: June 21–23

Partially using steel parts from US army tanks damaged during the Korean War, Tokyo Tower was built in 1958 as a symbol of Tokyo’s recovery from World War II and the city’s restoration to economic power. Built in the image of the Eiffel Tower – and 13 meters taller – Tokyo’s transmissions tower was painted its iconic orange and white pattern to meet aviation code. Tokyo Tower draws millions of visitors every year and according to superstition, if you and your sweetie-pie watch the lights turn off at midnight, your love will last for eternity.

Fall in love with Tokyo all over again this weekend with Tokyo Tower’s highball garden and rooftop barbecue, as well as punk rock music festivals, art gallery openings and more.

Summer barbecue season is well underway and Tokyo Tower offers its annual outdoor feast of grilled meat, highballs and unforgettable evenings.