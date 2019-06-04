Japanese Superstitions: Dating and Relationships

Every culture has its superstitions, and Japan is no exception. Many of them are related to dating and relationships to make sure couples’ love lasts. Here are a few of the good, the bad, and the kind of weird superstitions we’ve picked up to help keep your love true.

The Good

A couple that witnesses the turning off of Tokyo Tower’s lights at night will stay together forever.

Rumor has it that if a couple manages to catch the lights turning off at midnight, they’ll be blessed with a love that lasts. The best part is that Tokyo Tower used to only turn off the lights at midnight for maintenance. However, with this rumor going, people kept asking the staff at the tower about the lights and why they didn’t turn off. So, Tokyo Tower did what any romantic would do and now turns off the lights precisely at midnight — just for all the couples standing outside waiting. (The tower turns them back on again soon after, leaving them on until daylight.) Also, on Saturday nights between 8pm and 10pm, visitors can see the seven colors of the so-called “Diamond Veil,” where each color shown carries a different meaning. Couples will most likely look out for red, which symbolizes love and gratitude.

Couples that hook a padlock to the fence on Enoshima Island’s Koibito no Oka (Lover’s Hill) will find their love unchanged through the years.

Rather than a superstition, it seems this practice is more of a declaration of love, and an idea borrowed from the bridges of Paris and other major cities. Nearby Enoshima Shrine is famous for enmusubi (connecting love, especially the kind that leads to marriage) so there’s definitely love in the air there.

Ring the bell of love (known as ai no kane) three times at Koibito Misaki (Lover’s Cape) in Shizuoka and your love will vibrate across the land.

…Or something to that effect. Unsurprisingly, it’s a very popular date spot.

Witnessing a solar eclipse together means your love will last forever.

There are a lot of superstitions involving rings, because there is no “end” on a ring/circle, and it goes on for eternity. Your love will go on forever too, if you see that ring that appears around the moon when the eclipse is as its peak.

The Bad