Cheers to another party that brought together the people who make up the TW community, whether it’s the editors, writers, photographers, interviewees, or readers and supporters of our magazine. On June 9 we all gathered in Or, Miyashita Park, to chat, flip through the TW May-June 2023 issue and have the best time.

Among the many lovely people who could come this time, we welcomed drag performer Endigo of Ru Paul Drag Race Sweden fame, one of the interviewees in this issue, as well as Kat Joplin who interviewed them. We mingled with the chefs from Park Hyatt, actor Luna Fujimoto, fellow event masters from Artedly, Roses and Castles, Ragtag Socials and more.

There were five DJs on the decks throughout the night, taking us on a musical rollercoaster. The master of funky vibes, Harro started things off with a dose of funkadelic bliss. Up next were Or’s own DJ Fujiko and DJ Abilio, who served up some delicious Japanese city pop and future funk. The night progressed into electro-funk, dirty disco and more via the sets of Yujin and DJason.

Yukata Pop-up by Natsuki Shigeta

Summer in Japan cannot start without a yukata. Harajuku legend of design and doing-your-own-thing Natsuki Shigeta was our special pop-up artist. Her designs go from playful cat drawings to irreverent erotic shunga prints, so whatever your level of cheeky, you’ll find it in her shop, Tsukikageya.

Shigeta transformed the venue into a slice of her shop, with hanging yukata and other fashion items, as well as chochin paper lanterns for the perfect atmosphere. She also dressed up DJs Fujiko and Abilio, as well as any guest who wanted to try on a yukata.

The Strangers Surprise

In addition to the cover story, one of the main features of the TW May-June 2023 issue was the article about Yoyogi Park’s iconic Rockabillies, the Strangers. Although they have performed at one of the Paris Fashion afterparties and at a Paul McCartney concert, very few have seen them perform in Tokyo outside their spot in the park. Following the dance performance of The Good Spirits, a fellow Yoyogi group of rock and rollers, the Strangers burst out to set the dance floor on fire. Afterward, they were happy to take photos and chat with everyone at the event.

Original TW x OR Cocktail

Here at TW, we love being creative, unique and having a lot of fun. At the start of the pandemic, we did the Quarantini series, during which we made cocktails at home while also visiting breweries and bars. This year, we took the love of cocktails to our magazine parties too.

In April, we created a sakura gin & tonic in collaboration with Or, our host venue. This time, with summer approaching, we went for a refreshing yuzu and orange sour. The TW x OR cocktail was only available at this party, so for those who didn’t have the chance to taste it, we are sharing the recipe so you can make the cocktail at home.

Ingredients:

30ml Kanade Yuzu citrus liqueur

15ml Roku Gin

30ml orange juice

Soda to fill up

One lemon slice

Pour ice into a glass. Add the alcohol first, followed by the orange juice and finish with soda. Add lemon for decoration.

Photo Gallery

Thanks to everyone who helps us create the magazine, as well as those who read it and continue to support us.

TW’s event team is already planning the next TW party on August 4, 2023.

In the meantime, here are more photos from the June party.