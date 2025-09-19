There is a reason why fashion enthusiasts from all over the world come to Japan just to shop for designer goods. From rare vintage designer handbags to archival streetwear, Tokyo is a limitless treasure trove of second-hand gems. Among its many boutiques, Gem Castle Yukizaki stands apart. With a 45-year history, a reputation for impeccable service and 20 boutiques throughout the country, the retailer specializes in fine watches and jewelry, offering both carefully curated pre-owned pieces and brand-new parallel imports. Its collection ranges from Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Omega, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Vacheron Constantin and more — as well as beautiful original jewelry.

While Yukizaki has many locations around Japan, we’d like to recommend two branches in Tokyo’s most famous shopping districts: Ginza and Shibuya. They’re both easily accessible and provide personalized services, including language support. Read on to learn more about Yukizaki’s offerings.

The Star of Tokyo’s Luxury Watch Scene

Tokyo is widely regarded as a premier destination for vintage luxury watch enthusiasts; it’s known for having both a discerning market and a culture that values meticulous preservation. “Japanese people have a strong tradition of cherishing things,” Kohei Ito, the general manager of Yukizaki, explains. “Many owners of luxury items keep the box, warranty and original wrapping, and have carefully maintained the items’ original quality.”

Customers’ high standards are echoed on the side of the dealer as well. Browsing Yukizaki’s collection of watches is like admiring a well-curated museum display. Popular and rare models by Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega and Richard Mille decorate the gleaming shelves — including the Rolex Day-Date series, GMT-Master series, Submariner series, Cosmograph Daytona series, Yacht master series and the Omega Speedmaster series. A knowledgeable English-speaking sales associate is available to guide you.

Yukizaki’s Jewelry Collections: Timeless Elegance

If you’re looking for high-quality everyday jewelry, make sure to check out Yukizaki’s original jewelry collections. One of their most iconic series is the Nombre line, which features diamond-studded initial and number pendants in white, yellow and rose gold. The Regalia collection, which revolves around royal motifs like crosses, crowns and crests, is recommended for those on the hunt for a unique and high-quality statement piece.

Another popular collection is the Double Top series, which includes various cross-design charms that you can link with other charms (like the Nombre initials). The collections’ newest addition is “Shizuku,” a piece that combines ornate cross charms with Akoya pearls, which are prized for their radiant luster and flawless form and cherished as a symbol of Japan’s rich pearl-crafting heritage. The necklace comes in yellow gold, white gold and rose gold.

Yukizaki’s most unique jewelry collection is, without a doubt, the Yobiko collection, which blends style and function. Created in response to Japan’s earthquakes, these pendants with a range of shapes (keys, crosses, feathers) act as rescue whistles during times of emergency.

Aside from original jewelry, you can also find a great selection of unbranded jewelry — gold Kihei chains, pearls, tennis bracelets and more. Yukizaki also carries pieces by many coveted jewelry houses, including but not limited to Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and Tiffany, Harry Winston and Graff.

Why Yukizaki?

As mentioned, Japan boasts a high concentration of reputable dealers when it comes to luxury accessories. So why Yukizaki? As Ito, Yukizaki’s general manager, notes, the retailer has lasted through decades due to its loyal customers. “In our industry, we have first-time buyers, of course, but Yukizaki tends to have many repeat buyers,” he says. “There are factors such as the number of stores and locations, but I believe the main reason for our longevity is because of our extensive product selection — which includes not only watches and jewelry but also coveted Hermès bags — and our strong relationships with customers.”

“For instance,” he continues, “many customers love their timepieces and don’t want to let them go, but don’t have opportunities to wear them. They come to us to find a model they might get more wear out of, and we make suggestions with their unique needs in mind.”

Yukizaki facilitates this mutually beneficial cycle with thoughtfulness and attention to detail. The spacious and elegant Ginza store welcomes visitors of all nationalities, offering customer service in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Spanish. The Shibuya store can assist you in English, and is conveniently located right by Shibuya Station. Reservations are not required, but should you want to check out specific items, you can book a visit online.

Beyond Ginza and Shibuya, Yukizaki operates several Tokyo boutiques, with three in Roppongi, including its flagship Roppongi head store and a Rolex specialty store, as well as branches in Omotesando and Kabukicho.

Watches purchased at Yukizaki can come with an up to five-year warranty, depending on the model, and repairs are provided free of charge when they are within the warranty period and meet the applicable conditions. Yukizaki supports tax-free payment with most credit cards, UnionPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Bitcoin and more.

