Tokyo’s historic heart, Taito ward is the birthplace of Edo culture, a vibrant legacy that continues to flourish today. Steeped in rich history, Taito is home to tranquil temples and has long been a haven for traditional arts. With its prime location along the Sumida River — a vital transportation route during the Edo period —Taito evolved into a thriving hub for wholesale merchants and skilled craftsmen, a legacy that still resonates throughout the district.

With popular areas and attractions including Asakusa, Ueno, Kappabashi Street and Ameya-yokocho, Taito ward offers limitless chances for exploration. It’s not merely these well-known areas, though — every individual street in the area contains something extraordinary. Above all, Taito is a place where you can immerse yourself in history and tradition, offering a preserved glimpse of the past and a chance to appreciate Japan’s arts and unique cultural heritage.

A Temple District in the Heart of Tokyo

Home to some of Tokyo’s oldest and most iconic temples, Taito has developed into a temple district abundant in landmarks. Asakusa’s Senso-ji is one of the ward’s most popular destinations, drawing in roughly 30 million visitors per year. The oldest and most recognizable temple in Tokyo, its history can be traced back to the year 628. Its iconic red Kaminarimon Gate houses a towering red lantern — standing at nearly 4 meters tall and weighing 700 kilograms —which has become a symbol of not only Asakusa, but of the city as a whole.

Another stunning temple with a storied legacy, Kanei-ji is located on the outer edge of Ueno Park. Built in 1625 to protect Edo Castle and pray for the peace of the Tokugawa shogunate, it later became the burial site for six of the Tokugawa shoguns. Although much of the original temple complex was destroyed in the Battle of Ueno in 1868, remnants like the five-story pagoda and Kannon-do Hall still stand, offering a glimpse into its former grandeur. More than just a place of beauty, Kanei-ji holds centuries of history within its grounds.

Originally part of Kanei-ji temple complex, Ueno Toshogu Shrine was built in 1627 — just two years after Kanei-ji — and has remarkably survived major earthquakes and wars. The shrine’s main hall was constructed in the Edo-period gongen-zukuri style, featuring a worship hall and main sanctuary under one roof. But it most stands out for its elaborate Karamon Gate and doors, which are adorned with gold leaf. Inside, the ceilings are richly lacquered and decorated with colorful and intricate carvings. Every spring, the shrine’s peony garden opens for the Spring Peony Festival, showcasing around 600 flowers from 110 varieties in full bloom.

A Center for Culture and Tradition

The development of Taito ward can be traced back to its impressive temples and shrines, which drew in a large number of worshippers, as well as its position along the Sumida River. Thanks to its proximity to this major transportation route, Taito rapidly evolved into a bustling hub of activity and traditional culture. This still holds true today. In addition to its revered spiritual sites, Taito is home to areas like Yanaka, a charming neighborhood that retains much of its Edo-period atmosphere. With streets lined with traditional wooden houses and small artisan shops, it’s a place where old-world craftsmanship and timeless charm continue to thrive amid the modern city.

Traditional arts, too, have continued to thrive in Taito. Take, for instance, taiko drumming, a traditional Japanese art form that involves performing with large, powerful drums. As home to some of Tokyo’s most iconic temples, festivals and cultural events, Tatio ward offers abundant opportunities to witness the grandeur of taiko. It can be experienced at big festivals like the Sanja Matsuri at Senso-ji, or at smaller local events like the Yanaka Matsuri, where the powerful beats of taiko fill the air and bring energy to the streets.

Yakatabune boats — traditional Japanese pleasure boats — have also become a hallmark of the area. During the Edo period, wealthy citizens would enjoy leisure cruises on the Sumida River aboard these vessels, often accompanied by entertainment and feasts. The boats are still a popular symbol of Edo-era culture, with modern-day visitors able to experience a taste of this tradition on the river today.

As the site of Edo’s main entertainment district, Taito is also closely linked with kabuki, Japan’s traditional theater form. Taito’s role in kabuki history is undeniable. The area was home to some of the earliest kabuki theaters, and it still plays a major role in promoting the art form to this day. The performances, characterized by elaborate costumes, stylized performances and intense storytelling, continue to captivate audiences.

The Art of Local Craftsmanship

While Taito’s cultural traditions are a vital part of its legacy, the district also became a center of commerce, particularly during the Edo period. The Sumida River not only facilitated the flow of people but was also a major route for transporting goods. The river’s proximity to Taito helped shape the district into a wholesale hub, where merchants would gather to sell and distribute goods.

The thriving wholesale market gave rise to an array of industries, including the production of silverware and Japanese dolls, or ningyo — two industries that would become synonymous with the district. The area became renowned for its craftsmanship, and silverware produced here was highly prized, often regarded as some of the finest in Japan. The district’s artisans were skilled in traditional techniques passed down through generations, their creations embodying the precision and artistry that defined Edo craftsmanship.

Doll-making, too, thrived in the area around Taito city. Today, kimekomi ningyo, or posted dolls, are primarily produced in Taito and surrounding areas. The dolls’ heads are typically made from wood, with silk thread for the hair and premium silk or cotton textiles for their garments. These clothes often recreate the elaborate kimono styles worn by noble court figures during the Edo period. These dolls are not toys, but talismans for good development and health, especially for children. You can still find skilled artisans in Taito who continue to handcraft these dolls with care and precision.

Taito’s long history as a wholesale district remains evident today, with many traditional wholesalers still operating in the area, supplying high-quality products to specialty stores, cultural institutions and collectors. Walking through Taito, visitors can still find wholesale shops that have been in business for generations, preserving and promoting the craftsmanship that has defined the district for centuries.