When winter descends upon Japan, Fukuoka emerges as a unique getaway spot, blending the charm of seaside attractions with romantic seasonal illuminations. Despite its southern location, it offers a surprisingly cozy wintertime experience, regionally famous for its freshly caught oysters and sparkling light displays.

For those seeking a memorable winter escape — and refuge from cold, snowy destinations — Fukuoka provides a perfect combination of culinary delights and visual spectacles.

The Oyster-Lover’s Dream: Kaki-goya

One of Fukuoka’s standout winter attractions is its oyster huts, known locally as kaki-goya. Open from October to April, these seasonal establishments are the perfect way to enjoy the peak of oyster season. The charm of kaki-goya lies not only in the freshness of the seafood served there, but also in the unique dining experience of cooking it oneself over a charcoal grill.

Around the prefecture, particularly in areas like Itoshima and Munakata, visitors can find bustling kaki-goya, where diners grill their own oysters right at their tables. This interactive approach allows diners to savor the delightful brininess of these local delicacies, caught fresh from nearby waters, while enjoying the local experience and picturesque seaside views. Itoshima has the “Oyster Shack Alley,” an entire street full of kaki-goya that are run directly by local fishermen serving their freshest catch. Munakata also boasts several popular huts, including Genkai Yokocho, a fishing port food stall village that transforms into a vibrant kaki-goya in the wintertime.

Fukuoka city itself is home to several fantastic kaki-goya as well. The city’s seafood is renowned for its freshness and flavor, with oysters that are plump and rich, embodying the essence of Fukuoka’s coastal bounty. Paired with a glass of hot sake, this culinary experience is a must-try during a winter visit to Fukuoka.

The City of Lights

Fukuoka doesn’t see much snow, but as the sun sets, the city becomes a dazzling winter wonderland thanks to its illumination displays. The city lights up with a festival of colors, creating a romantic atmosphere that attracts couples and families alike.

Key spots to see illuminations in Fukuoka city include JR Hakata City and Fukuhaku Deai Bridge, where twinkling lights wrap around the modern architecture and an elaborate Christmas tree takes center stage. Canal City, a massive shopping and entertainment complex, features spectacular light shows synchronized with music as well as a “River of Light” that spans the canal’s entire length.

It feels as though the whole city sparkles in winter. The two streets of Tenjin Chikagai, stretching approximately 590 meters, are transformed into an illuminated avenue of white trees, glowing with champagne-gold-themed lights. In Ohori Park, the famed Mizuki Bridge and Ukimi-dou gazebo are festooned with LED lights, which shimmer on the surface of the large pond at the park’s center. Fukuoka Tower and Momochi Seaside Park also shine brightly during this season, providing perfect backdrops for photos and romantic strolls.

For a truly unique experience, head up to Fukutsu city in mid- to late February to see the “Path of Light” at Miyajidake Shrine. The shrine stands at the end of a long, straight road that leads directly from the sea; twice a year, the setting sun aligns perfectly with this path, causing it to glow spectacularly with golden light — all the way from the water to the shrine’s steps and picturesque torii gates. This rare and mystical event is commemorated with a festival and makes for an unforgettable sight.

An Unexpected Winter Wonderland

With its charming combination of seaside attractions and stunning seasonal illuminations, Fukuoka is an exceptional place for a winter getaway. During this season, the city is infused with warmth and romance, from its cozy oyster huts to its glittering light displays. Whether you’re planning a couple’s outing or a family adventure, this is a lovely destination to escape the winter blues.

Warm Up With Comforting Cuisine at Kojimachi Nadaman Fukuoka Bettei

Among Fukuoka’s signature dishes, there are plenty of hearty specialties that are perfect for cozying up with when it’s chilly and dark outside. Shabu-shabu and the region’s beloved mizutaki — a chicken-based hot pot dish cooked with locally sourced vegetables — both present perfect opportunities for gathering around the dinner table to experience the warmth of Japanese hospitality.

These dishes are on the menu year-round at Kojimachi Nadaman Fukuoka Bettei, a collaboration between the Fukuoka Prefectural Government and the restaurant brand Nadaman located right in the heart of Tokyo. In wintertime, though, they’re particularly satisfying.

On the restaurant’s specialty hot pot dish course menu, visitors can choose between sumptuous Itoshima pork or Hakata wagyu beef shabu-shabu, or mizutaki made from umami-rich Hakata jidori chicken, served alongside a host of delectable local dishes.

For more information about Kojimachi Nadaman Fukuoka Bettei, visit their website.