Japan’s scenic roads and byways are dotted with michi no eki, roadside rest stations that offer far more than just a break from driving. At these beloved local hubs, travelers can sample regional delicacies, learn about local history and culture and connect with the surrounding community. Channeling this same spirit of hospitality and exploration, the Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Project operates 29 hotels across Japan, each one located adjacent to a michi no eki.

Taking a deliberate step away from the well-trekked paths of nearby cities, the Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki hotels give guests prime access to areas boasting rich cultural experiences that are often missed by the main tourist routes. With tastefully decorated, bright and airy rooms and artfully crafted common areas, each serves as an elegant gateway for regional travel.

Two locations in Kyoto and Nara prefectures offer a glimpse into the lesser-known sides of these regions — areas often overshadowed by their famous capital cities. In Kyoto’s Minamiyamashiro Village, guests can unwind amid rolling tea fields and riverside scenery while savoring local specialties like Uji tea and fresh produce. Over in Nara’s historic Tenri area, visitors can explore the ancient Yamanobe-no-Michi trail and immerse themselves in the deep cultural roots of Japan’s earliest chronicles.

Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro: Gastronomy & Natural Abundance

Nestled in the southern hills of Kyoto with the Kizu River flowing through its center, the village of Minamiyamashiro is bountiful in natural offerings. Guests at Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Minamiyamashiro are treated to sweeping views of green tea fields, complimenting the simple sophistication of the warm, minimalistic decor. Breakfast is offered at a relaxed pace — a curated bento box, available by advance reservation, which contains fresh meats and vegetables. It’s best savored while watching the morning mist rise from the landscape.

A short stroll from the hotel is Roadside Station Ocha-no-Kyoto, a michi no eki that celebrates the area’s tea culture. Specialty teas sit alongside cakes and snacks infused with local blends, and visitors can enjoy matcha-soba sets served in the café with crispy tempura and regional vegetables. For those keen to get hands-on, an afternoon trip to the nearby Tsujimoto Tea Factory provides an unforgettable stroll through the quiet rolling hills. Local tour guides offer small-group tastings — a chance to learn hands-on about the cultivation and steeping methods of sencha and matcha teas, before tasting a cup of freshly harvested leaves.

Another gastronomic highlight of the area is Hanzo sake, produced in nearby Iga by Ota Sake Brewery, a family-run operation since 1892. Hanzo sake’s award-winning junmai daiginjo sake is celebrated for its clean, versatile profile. Close to the brewery is Shukura Rikako, a store that offers tastings in a relaxed setting, where the subtle notes of each sake can be savored with ease.

As the evening falls, Dengakuza Wakaya provides a delicious finale. This intimate restaurant specializes in tofu dengaku, a traditional dish grilled over charcoal and glazed with a thick miso, highlighting the quality of the area’s local soy and water.

Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi: Wellness and Culture Along Nara’s Ancient Roads

Away from the crowds of Nara city, the area of Tenri offers timeless culture and delicious local cuisine. Fairfi eld’s Tenri location shares its name with Japan’s oldest road — a nearby trail that provides an opportune landscape to slow down and walk through living history.

Located near the hotel, Isonokami Jingu Shrine provides a good starting point for a gentle 2.5-hour hike along the Yamanobe-no-Michi. Shrouded in legend as one of Japan’s oldest Shinto sites, it’s a serene and picturesque starting point, its towering sugi cedars and historic wooden structures humming with the sound of music and prayer if timed right.

From there, the trail unfurls to the openness of the countryside, through the fields and fruit orchards of the Yamato area. On your walk, you’ll pass by keyhole-shaped kofun burial mounds, a glimpse into Japan’s ancient dynastic landscape. Stands selling locally grown fruits and snacks are also dotted along the way. An ideal end point is Yoshoku Katsui, a charming restaurant with an outdoor dining area serving cuisine with a European twist, where you might want to reward your efforts with a Western-style platter before browsing the in-house store of local goods and souvenirs.

For those seeking traditional culture and relaxation, Fairfield by Marriott Nara Tenri Yamanobenomichi is a stone’s throw from the Nara Prefecture Historical and Artistic Culture Complex — a center dedicated to restoring traditional cultural properties, filled with historic buildings, archaeological artifacts, paintings, calligraphy and Buddhist sculptures undergoing specialist restoration. Start your morning here with an insightful look into how Nara preserves its cultural history with delicate expertise.



Afterwards, escape to the heart of the Yamato mountains for an organic dining experience at Yatakiya, which is just a scenic 45-minute drive from the hotel. Passing through the soft billowing noren curtains into Yatakiya’s traditional 300-year-old house is a soul-soothing experience akin to stepping back in time. The head chef, Takeshi Tanagi, provides nourishing seasonal lunch options which consist mainly of plant-based ingredients plucked from the house’s on-site farm, in a Japanese-Italian fusion style. Diners can opt to accompany their meals with herbal soft drinks made on-site, or selected sake pairings.

Yatakiya also serves as the base for an afternoon foraging experience, offered by the hotel in Japanese only, which takes visitors on a walk through the surrounding mountain paths to find organic herbs and ingredients used within traditional medicines.

In the evening, back in the town center, a quick stroll down the covered Tenri Hondori shopping street is best finished with a visit to nearby Sugino, a restaurant focusing on fresh local produce, with an impressive selection of sake to accompany dishes of pork shabu-shabu and oden dishes.

