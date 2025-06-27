Nestled in Saga Prefecture, between the majestic Tara-dake mountains and the bountiful Ariake Sea, Tara presents visitors with otherworldly vistas and rich culinary offerings. It also has a unique claim to fame: Due to its geographical position along the Earth’s axis, it experiences Japan’s greatest tidal variation, reaching up to 6 meters.

This dramatically changing seascape, swayed by the moon’s gravitational pull, has fascinated residents and visitors alike for centuries. Tara’s proximity to the mountains and the sea makes for a luxurious trip, full of extraordinary sights and cuisine that can’t be found anywhere else. Here are some of the region’s many highlights.

A Land of Mystical Waters: Onsen and Ocean Views

One of the most enchanting ways to witness Tara’s tides is at Ouo Shrine, site of a trio of (sometimes) submerged torii gates. At high tide, the red gates appear to float in the water; at low tide, a sandy path appears, allowing visitors to walk to the gates. Whether lit up by golden sunrise or glowing in the moonlight, Ouo Shrine is captivating and constantly changing.



For those seeking relaxation, tranquil hot springs with sweeping views of the Ariake Sea await at the town’s Takezaki Onsen area. Containing sodium bicarbonate, the waters here are known for their hydrating and skin-smoothing properties, and the experience of soaking in the gentle waters under a starlit sky is exceptional. Many inns in the city offer luxurious outdoor baths, as well as elaborate meals with some of Tara’s exquisite delicacies.

For instance, the Japanese-style resort Kaijyoukan sits right on the coast. Eight of its spacious guest rooms feature private open-air baths, and all visitors can enjoy the hotel’s large, gender-specific public baths — a perfect place to unwind under the stars and take in the ocean’s quiet power. The on-site restaurant specializes in fresh seafood, much of it sourced from a large fish preserve adjacent to the property.



Nature’s Bounty: The Seafood and Citrus of Tara Town

Tara is known for a variety of local specialties, but one of its most prized is Takezaki crab — a delicacy that thrives in the nutrient-rich mudflats of the Ariake Sea. Nourished by the plankton and microfauna that flourish in the area’s dramatic tidal conditions, these crabs develop an exceptional sweetness and depth of flavor. Equally celebrated is the Takezaki oyster. Cultivated in the same fertile waters, these oysters are known for their creamy texture and rich taste. Their large size and perfect balance of umami and brininess are a result of the ever-changing sea environment. Tara is even believed to be the birthplace of Japan’s kakigoya (oyster huts), where oysters can be grilled fresh and enjoyed on the spot.



As autumn colors the landscape, Tara’s mikan (mandarin oranges) come into season. Grown in the mineral-rich soils of the Tara-dake mountain range and caressed by sea breezes swept to shore, these citrus fruits have a perfect blend of sweet and tangy flavors. Tara’s farmers showcase their creative approach to agriculture with fresh-pressed juices and a wide variety of citrus, made possible with a longstanding relationship between the producers and their rich land.

More Info

Find out more about Tara at its official tourism website.