Finding a school in Tokyo can be daunting, especially for international families. For parents seeking both academic rigor and a nurturing, community-centered environment, The British School in Tokyo (BST) is a trusted choice. Catering to children aged 3 to 18, BST provides a seamless education that supports every stage of a child’s development. Its new Primary School campus, opened in 2023 within the landmark Azabudai Hills development near Tokyo Tower, brings together students in a bright, modern environment designed for curiosity and collaboration. Here are four ways this school stands out.

1. Academic Excellence with Innovation

Despite being a non-selective school, The British School in Tokyo has a long-standing reputation for academic achievement, with graduates progressing to top universities across the globe, including Oxford, Cambridge, the University of Tokyo and Ivy League schools.

But achievement at BST isn’t measured by grades alone. Teaching favors curiosity over rote learning; inquiry-based projects, real-world applications and small class sizes encourage students to think critically, explore their passions and develop problem-solving skills that will serve them throughout life.

2. Strengths in Sport, Art, Music and Drama

Sport, art, drama and music are not treated as extras at BST — they are essential to school life. Students have access to well-equipped facilities and a wide range of teams, ensembles and clubs where they can express themselves, build confidence and celebrate achievement. More than 400 students play at least one instrument, and in spring 2025, one-fifth of the Secondary School took part in the musical production of Guys and Dolls.

Prestigious partnerships bring these programs to life. Collaborations with the Royal Shakespeare Company give students first-hand experience of world-class theater, while the school’s partnership with the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra provides direct access to professional musicians and live performance. Together, these experiences show students how creativity connects them to a wider world.

3. Learning Beyond the Classroom

Residential trips are a highlight of every school year, giving students a chance to build teamwork, independence and resilience. From climbing mountains to exploring cultural sites or working on environmental projects, these shared experiences help shape confident, well-rounded individuals.

Community service, leadership roles and extracurricular projects also form an essential part of school life, ensuring students grow as responsible and engaged young people ready to make a positive impact.

4. Personalized Learning Pathways Throughout School

Personalized learning starts early at BST. From Primary through to Senior School, students are encouraged to follow pathways that match their interests and strengths.

In the senior years, students can choose from the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and BTEC, while ASDAN is available across both Primary and Secondary levels, supporting project-based learning, skills development and personal growth. This flexible approach helps every student explore their passions, challenge themselves and build the skills they’ll need for the future.

Preparing Students for Life

With a balance of strong academics, holistic development and innovative teaching, BST students graduate with more than excellent qualifications. They leave with confidence, resilience and a clear sense of purpose. Graduates are well-prepared to thrive at leading universities worldwide and beyond, equipped to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world.

For families in Tokyo seeking a school that values growth as much as grades, The British School in Tokyo offers an environment where each child is seen, supported and inspired to reach their full potential.

Application to BST

The application process for the 2026-2027 academic year opens from mid-November 2025.

More Info

Website: www.bst.ac.jp

Contact: [email protected]