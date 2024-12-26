It’s a common theme in fairy tales and legends: Through luck or accident, a mere mortal finds themselves whisked into the divine realm, reveling among the spirits in peace and opulence, the whole thing feeling like a dream, only better than a dream. Then, just as suddenly, the experience is over, and they’re back in the mundane world, dazed and delighted and completely transformed.

Okuyuki is a new and unprecedented type of luxury travel service that specializes in bringing this type of fable to life. It offers all-inclusive travel packages — shrouded in secrecy — to a limited number of customers per year. These extraordinary journeys last for three days and two nights, each of which is filled with dazzling sights and exclusive activities that allow guests to encounter a side of Japan that most people will never have the chance to know.

The most unique and alluring feature of these trips, though, is that the destinations are kept completely confidential ahead of time. Guests simply show up, ready to be spirited away on a trip that’s beyond their wildest imaginings. In an era of oversharing and information overload, it’s a type of adventure that’s almost unthinkable: a chance for pure discovery, true mystery and complete escape from everyday life.

Busho by Okuyuki: An All-Inclusive Journey Back in Time

Following the company’s wildly successful Fudo package — which focuses on rejuvenating one’s mind and body in little-known locations rich in natural beauty — Okuyuki is launching a second curated journey, called Busho, starting in November of this year. This trip is meant to feel like a luxurious timeslip, transporting guests to an age in which samurai roamed Japan’s forests and immersing them in a world of mysticism and spirituality, where holiness pervades the earth.

It’s an enthralling expedition, the result of meticulous research and planning, which grants guests access to places no ordinary person can tread. You can expect traditional feasts and lodgings, plus close encounters with some of the most fascinating and profound parts of Japanese cultural heritage. As with all Okuyuki trips, everything is carefully prearranged for you — your meals, your transportation, the itinerary and accommodations — and you’ll be attended to the entire time by a dedicated, experienced club assistant; all you have to do is arrive and let the story unfold.

Although we can’t describe the tour contents in detail, we can provide a small glimpse behind the veil.

Walk in the Footsteps of Samurai

This journey will take you to remote parts of Japan that are steeped in history, unknown to even avid travelers. In the depths of these mountain forests, you can find yourself in a world that feels untouched by time, where temples that have stood for centuries emerge like apparitions among the serene woodlands, with trees seeming to stretch up endlessly toward the sky. These are the same winding trails that samurai walked long ago, each step a testament to honor.

You can feel the spirit of Japan in the verdant, mist-laden landscape, where the mountains themselves are seen as divine and passing through an ancient torii gate will transport you into a sacred realm. At dawn, the sounds of morning service drift from a Buddhist temple, the deep, rhythmic beating of a large taiko drum mingling with the monks’ sonorous chants as the sun rises, casting the hall in warm light.

Pilgrims, too, walked along these paths; deep in the mountains lies a remote waterfall, a renowned mystical spot where people have come for centuries to purify themselves, sitting and meditating in its icy cascade. At another temple you can find the final resting place of a famous warlord, still honored and revered centuries later, surrounded by the countryside where he and his devoted soldiers fought and altered the course of history.

This is a land where you can cleanse your body and your mind, partaking in daily rituals imbued with thousands of years of significance. Submerge your body in the healing waters of an onsen, and savor green tea, painstakingly prepared and presented, alongside authentic Japanese cuisine.

Full Immersion and Deep Appreciation

What distinguishes Okuyuki isn’t merely that it takes guests to beautiful and engrossing locations that are well off the beaten track. Its curated travel experiences allow for a deeper, more intimate connection with Japanese culture and history. You aren’t merely visiting these places: You’re being welcomed with open arms and encouraged to discover their profound depths for yourself.

The Busho trip includes exclusive access to notable historical and spiritual sites, as well as one-on-one sessions with experts who have devoted their lives to traditional Japanese arts, carrying on the legacy of those who came generations before. As this is a truly immersive experience, you aren’t merely observing unknown parts of Japan — you’re diving into them, encountering this world in a way you would otherwise never be able to.

Every detail is curated for an unparalleled experience. You’ll stay in historically significant lodgings, stunningly preserved and updated with modern touches to ensure complete comfort; you’ll enjoy the best of Japanese cuisine, made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Even the transportation is spectacular, guaranteeing a breathtaking view of the mountainous scenery and, weather permitting, the majesty of Mount Fuji.

Okuyuki proposes a new kind of bespoke luxury travel: one that mixes extraordinary adventures with serenity and relaxation. It’s the ultimate hands-free trip, where you don’t have to worry about anything and can actually unplug and focus fully on the present moment. Busho is a profound and transformative experience, designed to enrich your understanding of Japanese culture and history and provide a chance for spiritual healing, while also surprising and delighting at every turn.

