Discover the artistry of everyday life through Omotenashi Selection — a curated showcase of exceptional Japanese products recognized for their craftsmanship, innovation and deep cultural value. Hand-selected for their quality and beauty, each item is thoughtfully made, elegantly packaged and designed to enrich your daily rituals with the spirit of Japanese hospitality and tradition.

The items below are all Omotenashi Selection award-winners, and each will help you make time for yourself — turning on your favorite music, settling into a fragrant bath and enjoying a glass of organic wine.

Albos Light & Speaker by Canon

Canon, known worldwide for its cameras and printers, introduces Albos Light & Speaker (stylized as albos Light & Speaker) — a beautifully crafted portable device that combines ambient light and sound to transform your space. Precision-machined from solid aluminum in Japan, Albos is more than just a gadget; it’s a design object that elevates everyday moments with a gentle glow and immersive audio experience. Its minimalist form and exquisite craftsmanship bring a sense of refined beauty to any environment.

Designed to complement both private homes and sophisticated hospitality spaces, Albos blends effortlessly into diverse interiors. Battery-powered and rechargeable, it’s easy to move from room to room, creating a tranquil atmosphere wherever it goes. Albos invites you to experience calm, comfort and understated elegance — anytime, anywhere.

Skin Breath Bath Powder



Skin Breath Bath Powder offers more than just a soak — it’s a sensorial escape into the Japanese forest. Designed to nourish the skin and calm the mind, this unique bath powder blends natural enzymes with aromatic plant extracts to elevate your daily routine.



Papain and lipase gently exfoliate, while green tea extract and alum help refine and condition the skin. Scented with essential oils from Japanese cedar and camphor trees, the experience is like breathing in the quiet purity of nature.

Made for those who seek wellness through simplicity, Skin Breath Bath Powder brings a moment of restoration to your home spa. Just add it to warm water, breathe deeply and allow the forest to come to you.

Domaine Yuzo Wine

Domaine Yuzo is a rare expression of Japanese natural winemaking, crafted entirely from grapes cultivated without pesticides, fertilizers or additives. Produced by Musashi Winery in Ogawa Town, Saitama — a region renowned for organic farming — this wine embodies a commitment to purity and sustainability.

Since 2011, founder Yuzo Fukushima has overseen every step from vine to bottle, adhering to the traditional French “domaine” model. The result is a collection of wines made without cultured yeast, antioxidants or fining agents, allowing the true character of the grape and terroir to shine.



Elegant and food-friendly, Domaine Yuzo pairs beautifully with seasonal cuisine and intimate gatherings. It’s a wine that allows you to slow down, savor and reconnect with nature — a quiet celebration of craftsmanship and care.