If you’ve spent any amount of time in Japan you’ve probably heard the word “omotenashi” quite a few times, as it describes an idea that lies at the heart of Japanese culture. Omotenashi is a kind of hospitality that seeks to anticipate a guest or a customer’s needs, before they are even expressed.

The OMOTENASHI Selection is a collection of products and services that have been made with that same kind of thought and consideration – whether it is a piece of clothing made with extraordinary attention to detail, food or drink made in a traditional, time-honored method, or just a small household item that brings a smile to your face every time you see it.

In this mini magazine we showcase a curated collection of the items found in the OMOTENASHI Selection to help you pick the ones you like most – because

everyone should have a touch of Japanese craftsmanship in their lives.

For more information about the project and how to submit your brand or products for consideration, visit the OMOTENASHI Selection official website.