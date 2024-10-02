Although Aoshima in Ehime Prefecture may be Japan’s most iconic cat island, its feline population is shrinking due to spay-and-neuter efforts and the fact that there are only five aging residents left there to take care of them. Yet, while the cats on Aoshima may eventually vanish altogether, this doesn’t signal the end of Japan’s cat islands.

Cat islands in Japan have long existed, with felines originally recruited as “rodent control” for fishing communities. Over time, the cats flourished, eventually outnumbering humans and roaming freely.

Beyond Aoshima, discover some of the country’s lesser-known cat islands. Keep in mind that these islands are in rural areas, so remember to wear comfortable shoes, bring some snacks (for yourself only) and get ready to meet some furry friends.

Tashirojima, Miyagi Prefecture

Situated off the coast of Ishinomaki, Tashirojima is home to just 48 people as of March 2024, while its feline population nearly quadruples that of its human residents. Originally brought over to protect the island’s silk farms, its cat residents are revered by the locals. There’s even a cat shrine there, honoring a cat that accidentally lost its life in a fishing accident. Most cats are found around Nitoda Port, one of the island’s main villages, and near Kamabutsu Shoten, the only store located on the northwestern shore of the island.

Although the island lacks traditional tourist attractions, visitors can stay at Manga Island, a camping complex located at the southern tip. This quirky site features charming cat-shaped cabins, each one with a unique interior showcasing artwork by renowned manga artists such as Shotaro Ishinomori, Tetsuya Chiba and Machiko Satonaka.

Enoshima, Kanagawa Prefecture

Home to around 200 feline residents, Enoshima in Kanagawa Prefecture may not have official “cat island” status, but is still a great place to spot a bunch of friendly cats wandering around. As you explore the island’s temples, gardens and scenic spots like the Sea Candle lighthouse and the Enoshima Samuel Cocking Garden, you’ll notice cats chilling out on the pathways, especially around Shotenjima Park and Enoshima Shrine. They add an extra layer of charm to the relaxed, laid-back vibe of the island.

If you’re a cat lover, you’ll have fun just walking around and seeing where you might stumble across a lounging feline. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out our guide to make the most of your trip to Enoshima.

Manabeshima, Okayama Prefecture

Manabeshima, a charming yet lesser-known cat island, is tucked away in the Seto Inland Sea and is reachable via a 70-minute ferry ride from Kasaoka Port in Okayama Prefecture. The island preserves the nostalgic atmosphere of a traditional fishing village from Japan’s Showa era. Fishing remains its main commercial activity, giving it a timeless charm. Manabeshima has also served as a scenic backdrop for films such as The Devil’s Island (1977) and MacArthur’s Children (1984), featuring a young Ken Watanabe.

Like Aoshima, the cat population on Manabeshima has also dwindled over the years. The remaining cats can be spotted scattered across the island. Many of these cats are skittish, but with a bit of patience, you can find friendlier ones during your exploration. While you might be tempted to give them a snack, feeding the cats is prohibited.

Ogijima, Kagawa Prefecture

One of Kagawa Prefecture’s outlying islands in the Seto Inland Sea, Ogijima is a 40-minute ferry ride from Takamatsu Port via Megijima. Unlike most other cat islands, feeding the cats is allowed on Ogijima as they have all been neutered and spayed. In return, visitors are required to clean up and bring back any trash they generate while on the island.

Besides being a cat island, Ogijima is also renowned for its permanent art installations from the Setouchi Triennale, such as “Ogijima’s Soul,” “Takotsubo” and the “Ogijima Wallalley” featuring seven wall murals spread throughout the village. For a great view of the island, trek up to Toyotamahime Shrine, and don’t forget to visit the Ogijima Pavilion adjacent to the shrine’s approach.



