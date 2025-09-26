On September 12, 2025, Beams Cultuart officially opened its first-ever stand-alone store at the newly-opened NeWoman Takanawa Gateway. Located on the fourth floor of the shopping and cultural complex directly connected to Takanawa Gateway Station, it’s much more than just a shop; it’s part gallery, part record store, part milk tea cafe… and almost certainly a place you’ll want to visit.

Beams Cultuart has always been about blending art, design, music and lifestyle into something fresh and engaging. Up until now, it lived inside other Beams stores, but with this new location, the concept finally has a space of its own to shine.

Tokyo Weekender went to the opening reception to witness the store’s mission come to life in full color. The space buzzed with energy as guests browsed curated art and poster displays, flipped through vintage records and sipped on milk tea or craft beer from the cozy counter area, all while a carefully curated soundtrack from the DJ booth played in the background.

That vibe isn’t just for special events, though. The store is designed to be an everyday cultural hangout. It’s a place to explore, linger and connect with music and art.

Digging For Vinyls and Art

One of the standout features is the used record section — the first ever inside a Beams store. Around 500 records were available at launch, spanning hip-hop, R&B, disco, house, jazz and a number of different Japanese releases. With turntables and speakers on hand, visitors were encouraged to listen before buying.

That same accessible spirit extended to the art on display. The store has teamed up with the creative group Rotten Donuts to launch a permanent “Art Digging” corner, designed to recreate the thrill of crate-digging, but with visual art. Pieces are displayed in a way that feels hands-on and unintimidating — more about discovery than formality.

Book lovers are also in for a treat. Adding to the mix is Hi Bridge Books, a reservation-only bookstore that contributes a curated selection of zines, art books and even hard-to-find publications. It’s a collection that rewards slow browsing and repeat visits.

Exclusive products reinforce the sense that this store offers something you can’t find elsewhere. The opening lineup included apparel featuring artwork by Bien, as well as furniture from Rareraw, a Korean interior brand making its Japan debut. Meanwhile, the on-site gallery space is set to host rotating exhibitions, ensuring the store remains dynamic and worth revisiting.

No less important is the store’s entrance, where the first-ever permanent Milk Tea Service shop was recently opened. Serving iced or hot cups of original-blend milk tea, it provides the perfect pause point before or after exploring the space. The in-store counter seating allows guests to sip and stay, while a takeout option makes it easy to grab a drink on the go.

Altogether, Beams Cultuart Takanawa embodies the brand’s commitment to making culture accessible and enjoyable. By combining records, art, books, exclusive collaborations and drinks, it has created a destination that’s social, approachable and unmistakably creative. For commuters, travelers and locals alike, it’s a reason to linger at Takanawa Gateway — and a reminder that culture thrives best when it’s woven into everyday life.

Beams Cultuart Takanawa

Address: NeWoman Takanawa North 4F, 2-21-2 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hours: 11:00–20:00

Find out more about Beams on the official website