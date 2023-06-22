One great way to get to know a country and its culture is to try your hand at making or experiencing something unique to that place. Our list provides 11 unique ideas of things that you can make in Tokyo.

Make your own kaiseki course

Anyone who wants to experience the fine side of traditional Japanese dining should head to this kaiseki cooking class, which features eight different courses. Taught by a local chef, in this class participants learn how to cook the dishes using seasonal vegetables and wagyu beef. They then sit down to savor their creations.

After starting with dashi making, budding chefs here learn the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine. The class moves on to different traditional Japanese preparation methods, including seasonings and cutting. The great thing about this course is that it can even accommodate certain dietary needs.

Make origami under the guidance of an origami expert

It’s true that there are many places to try origami abroad, but nothing is quite like trying the art of paper folding in the country of origin. While the previously popular English-friendly workshop at the Origami Kaikan has stopped, its director, Kazuo Kobayashi, opened his own English-friendly origami school in Asakusa.

Origami artists can learn different folding techniques, led by an origami master, to catch the origami bug. You’ll be folding paper on the plane all the way home.

Make your own Japanese confectionary sweets

Simply Oishi Japanese Cooking Class is held by wagashi master, Miyuki Suyari. She teaches special classes in traditional Japanese sweets, with courses specializing in anything from mochi to nerikiri (sweet, ornamental sugar confections). Visitors to the course get to sample confections and make some to take home too. Once the art has been mastered, attendees get to sit down and admire their handiwork alongside some matcha or green tea.

Make your own mayonnaise

For fans of the iconic Kewpie Mayonnaise, the company’s museum in Sengawa is the place to go. Climb inside a giant mayonnaise tube to learn about the mayo journey, before heading to the incredibly popular mini-factory space. There you can make your own mayonnaise and take your own little tube home. A great souvenir for any mayonnaise lover.

Make sure to reserve a spot before going.

Make your own Japanese washi paper

Japanese washi paper is known throughout the world for its thick, luxurious texture. Make your own at Ozu Washi, a specialty museum and shop built to preserve the Japanese art of paper making. Attendees can learn how to make different types of Japanese paper from scratch. Very reasonably priced, courses range from making plain, thick washi paper to creating intricate lace washi paper.

Carve your own traditional Japanese glass

Head to the glass factory in Tokyo’s Taito ward to learn the art of Edo Kiriko glass cutting. Kiriko was developed over 400 years ago as a way of creating facets in the glass to reflect light in a multitude of directions. In 2002, it was recognized as an official handicraft of Japan.

Attendees to the course learn all about the history and origins of Kiriko before getting a try themselves. Carve beautiful patterns onto your own glass to take home.

Remake your own kintsugi bowl

Japan cherishes the concept of wabi-sabi, or finding beauty in imperfection. Kintsugi mends bowls and ceramics with golden glue, highlighting the cracks. Even though real kintsugi takes a long time across multiple days to complete, this kintsugi experience teaches you the basics in a couple of hours.

Visitors wear traditional Japanese workers’ garbs and learn about the concept of kintsugi before picking their own ceramic piece. Once fully versed in the art, pick a ceramic piece from the selection available and follow along with the specialist local teacher.

Make your own Daruma dolls

When you wish upon a Daruma doll, color in one eye. When the wish comes true, you can color in the other eye. Daruma dolls are iconic souvenirs, but we think that making your own takes the meaning up a notch.

Visit the Daruma specialty shop, Daruchan no Ouchi, located near Jindaiji Temple in Chofu, to have a whole Daruma-themed experience. Visitors pick their own fabric for the Daruma, paint it to their choosing and wait for it to dry. While waiting, participants are treated to Daruma-themed games and Daruma rice crackers.

Try Ikebana

Ikebana is all about minimalist flower arrangement. As opposed to the maximal bouquets found at weddings and other celebrations, Ikebana arrangements are inconspicuous and take a long gaze to fully appreciate all the delicate details. Mika Otani, a certified Ikebana instructor, runs special Ikebana classes for visitors in her beautiful studio.

Make your own replica food

Many visitors to Japan love to check out the wide array of instant plastic foods on offer. Head past a restaurant and be amazed at the tiny replica omurice and the fluffy-looking red bean paste sandwiches. Now you can make plastic food too. Participants can shape their creations, such as tempura shrimp, cabbage and more.

Make your own instant ramen

Slightly outside of Tokyo, in Kanagawa, the Cup Noodles Museum allows guests to design the packaging and pick their favorite flavors for a customized instant ramen cup.