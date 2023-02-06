There’s plenty going on in Tokyo this week, including several plum blossom festivals, the “Queer Horizons” Exhibition held at Datsuijo and some live music at Aoyama Moon Romantic.

Art Exhibitions

1.

“Queer Horizons” Exhibition at Datsuijo

“Queer Horizons” is part of a series of exhibitions taking place in Tokyo between February and April 2023 under the umbrella title, “Eyes on the Horizon.”

Curated by Catherine Harrington and Petra Szeman, it looks through artists’ eyes onto multiple horizons and towards alternate, resistant and queer futures.

Date & Time Feb 10, 2023-Feb 16, 2023・13:00-・8 min walk from Nippori Station Price ¥500 Location More Details →

2.

Sustainable Art Exhibition by Re:Time at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

The pandemic seemed to stop time for the hotel industry, but the clock’s hands are moving again. This is the inspiration behind the new art exhibition at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, accompanied by the theme of sustainability. The exhibition is a collaboration with the art group re:time, which collects clocks and parts that are no longer needed and sublimates them into works of art.

The first 100 visitors receive a free keychain made from discarded clock parts. If they buy a drink, visitors will also receive a free sangria mocktail which is made from ingredients that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 15, 2023・11:30-22:00・Junction Bar 2F Price Free Location Pullman Tokyo Tamachi More Details →

3.

House of Spoils Presents Open House: A Nice Photography Exhibition

The independent art gallery House of Spoils is hosting its first international exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating its launch here and its 10-year anniversary concurrently.

The exhibition features original and unreleased works by some of House of Spoils’ most notable photographers: Riley Harper, Natalie Obradovich, Ted Gushue, Harrison Mark, Clint Robert, Lella Soper and Brecht Van’t Hof.

Be sure not to miss Open House, or opening night, which is being held on February 10. Expect a celebration featuring cocktails and live DJ sets. The photographers will also be attending.

Date & Time Feb 10, 2023-Feb 12, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location TRUNK HOTEL More Details →

4.

Street Photography Showcase at GCS

This is an exhibition featuring Japan-based street photographers on display as a group for the first time. It includes Adam Benedicto, Kaco, James Suarez, Jonny Dub, Miho, Misumi Takuma, Luuvu Hoang, Jason Garcia and Alex Munoz.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 12, 2023・11:00-・2/12 (Sunday) 11-6pm Price Free Location GALLERY・CONCEAL・SHIBUYA More Details →

5.

Herbie Yamaguchi: “Tomoyasu Hotei Glorious Days” Photography Exhibition

Super Labo Gold is holding a photo exhibition at Super Labo Store Tokyo to commemorate the release of Herbie Yamaguchi’s photobook Glorious Days.

The exhibition showcases photographs documenting the life of Japan’s legendary guitarist Tomoyasu Hotei, who is most well-known for his track “Battle Without Honor or Humanity” from Quentin Tarantino’s film Kill Bill. Yamaguchi will be in Japan for the opening reception and book signing on the first day of the exhibition.

Date & Time Feb 11, 2023-Apr 23, 2023・12:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays Price Free Location SUPER LABO STORE TOKYO More Details →

6.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and after having traveled the world from London to New York, the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is on show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. It celebrates 75 years of Dior couture.

Date & Time UNTIL May 28, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price ¥1,300~2,000 Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Details →

7.

Solo Exhibition by Keiichi Tanaami

One of the leading pop artists of postwar Japan, Keiichi Tanaami opens this special exhibition of his work in memory of lifelong friend and manga artist Fujio Akatsuka, who would have turned 80 this year. The exhibition named “Tanaami!! Akatsuka!! / That’s All Right!!” combines various formats such as paintings, neon works, collages and art installations.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 13, 2023・11:00-21:00 Price ¥500 Location PARCO MUSEUM TOKYO More Details →



8.

Special Exhibition: Poison

In this special exhibition, the National Museum of Nature and Science introduces a new perspective on poison, namely how it is paradoxically connected to life and survival, since it has beneficial effects too. The exhibit illustrates this fine line between toxin and cure and shows poison in its various beautiful forms and shapes in natural phenomena such as fungi, plants and minerals, as well as in artificial toxins.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 19, 2023・09:00-17:00・Advanced booking required | Open until 19:00 every Saturday, Closed on Mondays Price ¥2,000 Location National Museum of Nature and Science More Details →

9.

Hisashi Eguchi Solo Exhibition

Manga artist Hisashi Eguchi is known for his beautifully drawn illustrations of women, which have inspired many people in the Japanese art and illustration world. This long-awaited exhibition is his first solo exhibition and it features 15 of his newest works, incorporating modern art methods. Based on original drawings, the paintings were made at Kaikai Kiki Gallery.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 7, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Kaikai Kiki Gallery More Details →

Live Events

10.

More Than Music Presents: “Stay Wild Moon Child” Live Music Show

More Than Music collaborates weekly with Moon Romantic to bring the cream of the crop of the Tokyo live music scene. Every Wednesday night, the More than Music billboard is posted under the bright moon of Aoyama. Live music lovers shouldn’t miss out on this series.

Bands performing include Yowamushi Club, Vanqullwar’s, Tokyo Sapiens and The Eighty Ones. Expect music infused with rock plus a taste of Japanese “wa” sounds.

Date & Time Feb 8, 2023・18:30- Price Advanced: ¥2,800 | Door: ¥3,500 | Members: Free Location Moon Romantic More Details →

11.

Spring Afternoon Tea at Café 1894

An afternoon high tea themed on strawberries and chocolate, this is the perfect match for spring.

Café 1894, which is attached to the Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, offers its popular afternoon tea menu. This season, visitors can enjoy a strawberry and chocolate-themed high tea. Sweets include Hachette d’école — a dark chocolate mousse combined with a soup containing whole Japanese strawberries. There’s also handmade champagne jelly, hand-baked scones and cookie sandwiches. The savory items include dishes with truffles, roast beef, snow crab and other luxurious ingredients.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 23, 2023・14:00-18:00 Price Weekdays: ¥4,950 | Weekends & National Holidays: ¥5,450 Location Café 1894 More Details →

12.

More Than a Laugh: Live Music & Comedy Show

More Than Music is continuing the music and comedy series”More Than a Laugh” in 2023. It mixes live music with stand-up comedy in partnership with the Tokyo Comedy Bar in Shibuya. For this February show, there will be live performances by Afrodyty, Peter Jens and Emilypemly.

Date & Time Feb 12, 2023・17:00- Price Advanced: ¥2,000 | Door: ¥2,500 | Members: Free Location Tokyo Comedy Bar (TCB) More Details →

Plum Blossom Festivals

13.

Yushima Tenjin Plum Blossom Festival

Plum blossoms are the first signs of spring. So, what better way to see them than at a shrine festival?

Yushima Tenjin Shrine attracts over 400,000 visitors per week during its plum blossom festival. Several stalls sell food and other goods. There are also live performances, including taiko drumming, and outdoor tea ceremonies held on weekends. Don’t forget to pray for study success, as this shrine is devoted to Tenjin, the Shinto god of learning.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 8, 2023・08:00-19:30・Events and food stalls only on weekends Price Free Location Yushima Tenjin Shrine More Details →

14.

Setagaya Plum Blossom Festival 2023

The 44th Setagaya Plum Blossom Festival takes place at Hanegi Park from February to early March. With almost 650 plum blossoms in pink, red and white scattered around, it is a great place for plum spotting.

Date & Time Feb 11, 2023-Mar 5, 2023・10:00-16:00・Events and food stalls only on weekends Price Free Location Hanegi Park More Details →

15.

Kyodonomori Park Plum Festival and Illumination

With around 1,100 plum blossoms, Kyodonomori Park is another place worth visiting this season. The flowers will be beautifully lit up during the weekends of February 25 and March 4. The festival arranges special walks through the plum garden, while also hosting ceremonies and performances.