There’s plenty going on in Tokyo this week, including community events and live shows. Here are some of the things to do in Japan’s capital over the next seven days.

Community Events

1.

Tokyo Comedy Bar First Anniversary Show

This special event marks one year since the founding of Tokyo Comedy Bar, a place that has given Tokyo a permanent stage for comedy and community. The anniversary show features a lineup of some of the best comedians in Tokyo looking back on the past 12 months. It’s a great show to attend to get familiar with everything this comedy bar offers.

It’ll be an eventful week for the comedy bar with a Star Wars-themed comedy show on May 4 and a Royal Coronation Watch Party on May 6.

Date & Time May 5, 2023・19:00-20:30 Price ¥2,500 Location Tokyo Comedy Bar (TCB) More Details →

2.

Omotenashi Selection Awardees at Shishokuya

Shishokuya is a new specialty shop where you can sample food and drink items from all over Japan for free before purchasing. It’s a rare experience and it can be exciting to get to know the unique products by actually tasting them.

You’ll find five Omotenashi Selection awardees in April and more to come in May and June.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 30, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Food and drink sampling is free Location 試食専門店 試食屋 More Details →

3.

Higashi-Nagasaki Flea Market at I AM Gallery

To celebrate popular coffee shop Mia Mia‘s third anniversary, its sister space I AM is hosting its inaugural Higashi-Nagasaki Flea Market every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as public holidays during April and May. Twenty-five creative friends of Mia Mia are setting up shop. Expect to find rare records, antiques, contemporary ceramics, zines, photos taken by a famous musician, stones turned into incense holders and more.

Date & Time UNTIL May 28, 2023・12:00-19:00 Price Free Location MIA MIA TOKYO More Info Only on Fri, Sat, Sun and Public Holidays More Details →

Live Events

4.

Marsh: Endless Album Tour

Marsh is a DJ and producer from London who released his third album Endless in February. He’s currently on a world tour, including a stop in Japan. Marsh will perform at Or Miyashita on May 5.

As of 2023, many of his releases have racked up millions of streams. He has earned the support of some of the biggest names in electronic music, including Joris Voorn, Cassian, Pete Tong, Diplo, Rüfüs Du Sol, Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto and Meduza. As a DJ, he has headlined at iconic venues such as Printworks London and The Brooklyn Mirage.

Date & Time May 5, 2023・22:00- Price Advanced: ￥3,500 | At the door: ￥4,000 Location or MIYASHITA PARK More Details →

5.

Wild Stomp: Level 1 Release Party

After a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Wild Stomp are releasing their first EP, Level 1. In collaboration with More Than Music, they will celebrate the release of the album at the Mame Romantic in Daikanyama. They’re also bringing friends.

Reese Lansangan, from the Philippines, will be bringing her deeply contemplative and introspective tracks. America’s gorgeous Chloe Kibble will follow with her astounding jazz stylings. Finally, Britain’s Jet Axel will be providing the backbone of the evening with his varied hip-hop beats.

Date & Time May 6, 2023・18:00- Price Online ¥2,800 | Door ¥3,500 | Free for MTM Members (sign up for MTM membership) Location Mame Romantic (Haretara Sora ni Mame Maite) More Details →

6.

The Consouls Live Show at Ginza Attic

The Consouls are a Sydney-based ensemble best known for their arrangements of video game music on YouTube. Since starting with jazz arrangements back in 2014, their repertoire has expanded into other genres ranging from funk, fusion, rock and everything in between, sometimes featuring larger ensembles of horn and string sections.

This intimate session at Ginza Attic will see the video game jazz band return to their jazzy roots.

Date & Time May 7, 2023・19:30-・Doors open at 19:00 Price ¥3,000 at the door Location Ginza ATTIC More Details →

7.

Hibiya Festival 2023 presented by Nespresso

The Hibiya Festival 2023, presented by Nespresso, is back for its fifth year. Since its opening, Tokyo Midtown Hibiya has been promoting the arts and culture of Hibiya in collaboration with the surrounding theaters and cinemas. Nicknamed the “Broadway of Japan,” it is the only theater festival in Hibiya. Visitors can experience high-quality authentic arts and culture, plus traditional performing arts. Various shows include the “Step Show,” “Dance Night of Light in Hibiya,” “Kangeki Gakko” and more.

Date & Time UNTIL May 7, 2023・11:00-23:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya More Details →

8.

Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría: In a New Light

For the first time in five years, Cirque du Soleil is back in Tokyo. A reimagined version of the classic Alegría show is running until June. Marvel at the incredible and jaw-dropping stunts performed by acrobats, aerialists and fire dancers to the music of live vocalists.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 4, 2023・11:30- Price ¥6,800 Location Odaiba Aomi Area R Sector More Info Start time depends on the day More Details →

Exhibitions

9.

Behind the Mask: Haiku and Photography Exhibition

Poet and lyricist Chris Mosdell collaborated with photographer Ryo Ohwada to create a book of haiku and photos. The result is Behind the Mask: One Hundred Haiku, a beautiful book with full-color photo spreads and bilingual haiku, translated into Japanese by Ryoichi Ito. Photos and poems will be exhibited at Yamazaki Bunko in Akasaka with a book signing planned for the opening day.

Date & Time UNTIL May 20, 2023・17:00-・Closed on Sunday Price Free Location 赤坂キャステール More Info Book signing on May 1 from 6pm More Details →

10.

Tokyo Street Photography Festival

Organized by Frame Tokyo and supported by Terranova House, Tokyo Street Photography Festival is an event where you can see, learn and be inspired by photographers from Japan and abroad. See over 100 works from around the globe, including specially selected pieces from collectives NYC SPC (New York City Street Photography Club) and Berlin SPC.

There will also be a library corner, where visitors can freely browse through video content and photo books, as well as a flea market.

Date & Time May 3, 2023-May 5, 2023・12:00-20:00 Price Free Location Terranova House More Details →

11.

Spiral Independent Creators Festival 24

Organized by Spiral, the Spiral Independent Creators Festival (SICF) is an open-call art festival that aspires to discover, foster and support emerging artists and designers. SICF is divided into two sections. The “Exhibition” section, held at Spiral Hall (Spiral 3F), presents the works of young creators, from sculptures and installations to media art, photographs, or paintings, in individual booths. The “Market” section, held at Spiral Garden (Spiral 1F), is host to creators in the fields of design, crafts, fashion, textiles, or accessories, all who exhibit and sell their works. What’s more, other satellite events will take place during the festival.

Date & Time May 2, 2023-May 7, 2023・11:00-20:00 Price Pre-sale tickets: ¥800, Same-day tickets: ¥1,000 | Free for students (conditions apply) Location Spiral More Details →

12.

Ryutaro Takahashi Contemporary Japanese Art Collection Exhibition

WHAT Museum is a contemporary art collector’s museum operated by Terrada Warehouse. For its reopening, it is showing Ryutaro Takahashi’s Contemporary Japanese Art Collection Exhibition. The collection was established in 1997 by psychiatrist Ryutaro Takahashi, one of Japan’s foremost art collectors. It currently consists of more than 3,000 works of art, which offer a comprehensive view of the diversity of the Japanese contemporary art scene.

The exhibition features approximately 40 works by 30 artists.

Date & Time UNTIL Aug 27, 2023・11:00-18:00 Price ¥1500 Location WHAT MUSEUM More Details →

13.

Loud Moon – Ewelina Skowronska Solo Exhibition

An active participant in the Tokyo art scene, this internationally renowned Polish artist explores various forms of art, from printmaking to ceramics. This spring, she has a new exhibition titled “Loud Moon” which presents a selection of paintings, ceramic sculptures and objects that explore the physical and spiritual connections between the body, the self and nature. Skowronska investigates ideas of transformation, while rejecting binary divisions of the perception of the world. Organic shapes and forms used by the artist create a sense of rhythm and harmony.

Date & Time UNTIL May 20, 2023・12:00-18:00 Price Free Location More Info Opening reception on April 10, 6-8pm More Details →

14.

You Can Be Anything – The Barbie Exhibition

Barbie, the world’s most famous fashion doll, is celebrating her 65th anniversary in 2024. In this exhibition, Barbie is the symbol of potential, of all the things one can be, as the doll has had many professions and expressions through the years. Since debuting in 1959, Barbie has mirrored the changing environment surrounding women. There are women who have become presidents. There is a man working as a childcare worker. In this exhibition, children can imagine the future without restrictions. Adults can also look at the world in a new light, without being bound by social expectations.

Date & Time UNTIL Jul 2, 2023・11:00-18:00 Price Free Location Itochu Corporation More Details →

15.

Accidentally Wes Anderson Exhibition

The “Accidentally Wes Anderson” (AWA) exhibition, held in Seoul in 2022, is being held in Japan this year.

It features more than 300 photographs with a world view that resembles a scene from one of Wes Anderson’s films and is designed to simulate the journey of people visiting secret places around the world. Experience the fascination of travel that has eluded many for some time through this exhibition, which weaves together the world of AWA travelers’ works with pop pastel colors, symmetrical compositions and sometimes accidental placement.

Date & Time UNTIL May 26, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price ¥800–¥2,000 Location Warehouse TERRADA G3 building More Details →

16.

Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2021-2023 Exhibition

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo Arts and Space (TOKAS) are holding the “Waiting for the Wind: Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2021-2023 Exhibition” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

This award was established in 2018 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and TOKAS to encourage mid-career artists to make new breakthroughs in their art. The winners of TCAA 2021-2023, Lieko Shiga and Kota Takeuchi, are exhibiting their works. Shiga is presenting a large installation that reinterprets a colossal wave of restoration projects in diverse fields, which began after the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in terms of the basic human activity of walking. Takeuchi is presenting new work based on his historical research into balloon bombs (a weapon used during World War II) as well as his existing work which connects past events, artists and viewers.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 18, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Info Closed on Mondays More Details →

17.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibition

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and after having traveled the world from London to New York, the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is on show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. It celebrates 75 years of Dior couture.

Date & Time UNTIL May 28, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price ¥1,300~2,000 Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Details →

Seasonal Events

18.

Kameido Tenjin Shrine Wisteria Festival

Known for its gorgeous wisteria flower trellises, Kameido Tenjin Shrine is one of the best places in Tokyo to feel the timeless beauty of these blossoms. This shrine was visited by the fifth shogun Tokugawa Tsunayoshi and the eighth shogun Tokugawa Yoshimune for wisteria blossom viewing. It’s also the subject of many ukiyo-e woodblock prints and other works of art.

Date & Time UNTIL May 5, 2023・06:00-17:00 Price Free Location Kameido Tenjin Shrine More Details →

19.

Mediterranean Beer Terrace at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

Open-air beer terraces are a hallmark of Tokyo’s sweltering summer. Pullman Tokyo Tamachi has themed its beer terrace this year around Mediterranean cuisines. Alongside beer, it offers sparkling wine, whiskey, plum wine, lemon sour and soft drinks. You can enjoy Greek souvlaki-inspired quesadillas, sausages, grilled vegetables and more. Unlike evening-only spots, this beer terrace is open both for lunch and dinner and pets are allowed too.

Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2023・12:00-21:30・Lunch 12:00-14:30 (LO 14:00) | Dinner 17:00-21:30 (LO 20:30) Price ¥7,500pp, free flow Location Pullman Tokyo Tamachi More Details →

20.

Kochi Fair at Daikanyama Tsutaya Books

During this Kochi Fair event, the entire Daikanyama Tsutaya store is being filled with flowers straight from Kochi Prefecture, including lilies, gloriosas and lisianthuses, to name but a few. Visitors to the bookstore can receive a free Blue Star flower, a special product of Kochi that is said to bring happiness. The winner must post a picture of the fair on Instagram or Twitter with the designated hashtags.