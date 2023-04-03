There’s plenty going on in Tokyo this week, including community events and live shows. As sakura season comes to end, be sure to check out cherry blossom-inspired events, as many end soon. Here are some of the things to do in Tokyo over the next seven days.

Live Events

1.

Hip-hop Friday Night at Or Miyashita

Or (stylized as or) throws a hip-hop party every Friday. All three floors of the venue will be playing music from the top 40 hip-hop tracks and there is other entertainment such as Go-go dancers. On the third floor, DJ Kaiya, MDK, SpiTe, JeyP, WG, Shuki, Ryohey and Vlad will be mixing the tracks. DJ Pako, Kazuki aka Laughter, Shunshun and XXX will be playing on the second floor. Finally, DJ Koujiro, Yukiss and Shuto will be spinning on the first floor with the hottest hip-hop hits.

In honor of Easter, the first event on April 7 will be free for non-Japanese guests.

Ticketholders with over 2,000 followers on Instagram get two free drinks.

Date & Time Apr 7, 2023・20:00-05:00 Price Entrance: Women ¥1,000 (includes two drinks) and Men ¥3,000 (includes two drinks) Location or MIYASHITA PARK More Info IG accounts with more than 2K followers: Free entrance with two free drinks | Non-Japanese: Free More Details →

2.

More Tokyo Music Live

The weekly collaboration between More Than Music (MTM) and Moon Romantic brings together the cream of the crop of the Tokyo live music scene. If you are a live music lover, you shouldn’t miss out on this series. This time around, MTM has invited four Japanese indie rock bands from Tokyo. Dance to the sounds of Ray?oh…needa!!, RipVanWinkle, BurnQue and Aztec Brides.

Date & Time Apr 5, 2023・18:30- Price Online ¥2,800 | Door ¥3,500 | Free for MTM Members (sign up for MTM membership) Location Moon Romantic More Details →

3.

Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría: In a New Light

For the first time in five years, Cirque du Soleil is back in Tokyo. A reimagined version of the classic Alegría show is running until June. Marvel at the incredible and jaw-dropping stunts, performed by acrobats, aerialists and fire dancers to the music of live vocalists.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 4, 2023・11:30- Price ¥6,800 Location Odaiba Aomi Area R Sector More Info Start time depends on the day More Details →

Community Events

4.

Ikebukuro Vietnam Festival 2023

Endorsed by the Vietnamese government, this festival serves as a platform for cultural exchange between Japan and Vietnam. There will be booths offering Vietnamese food and drinks, as well as those offering other products and promoting companies. Famous Vietnamese singers and celebrities, including Uyên Linh, Quốc Thiên and Phongchi (a Japanese idol of Vietnamese descent) will perform at the festival.

Date & Time Apr 8, 2023-Apr 9, 2023・10:00-20:00 Price Free Location Ikebukuro Nishi-guchi Park More Details →

5.

Higashi-Nagasaki Flea Market at I AM Gallery

To celebrate popular coffee shop Mia Mia‘s third anniversary, its sister space I AM will be hosting its inaugural Higashi-Nagasaki Flea Market every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as public holidays during April and May. Twenty-five creative friends of Mia Mia will be setting up shop. Expect to find rare records, antiques, contemporary ceramics, zines, photos taken by a famous musician, stones turned into incense holders and more.

Date & Time UNTIL May 28, 2023・12:00-19:00 Price Free Location MIA MIA TOKYO More Info Only on Fri, Sat, Sun and Public Holidays More Details →

6.

JAXA Pop-up in the B8ta Store

Experience-based store B8ta in Yurakucho and a total of seven companies are holding a space event with JAXA, Japan’s space agency, in April. It features a large collection of products that are either inspired by space or products created using JAXA’s patents, technology, copyright, etc.

To name a few examples, there’s a space shampoo sheet for easy scalp cleaning, Hidamari space dry wear made with structural knitted fabric, 4D T-shirts, as well as Shiseido fibona and TechDoctor beauty products. There’s also a robot cushion for breathing, in addition to a transformable lunar robot developed by JAXA, Takara Tomy, Sony Group and Doshisha University, plus more products.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 30, 2023・11:00-19:30 Price Free Location b8ta Tokyo - Yurakucho More Details →

Art Exhibitions

7.

“Mattari Night Camp” Sensory Photography Exhibition

In addition to the photographs capturing camping scenes, the whole exhibition space is designed to resemble a campsite in the forest. This is achieved both with decor such as lanterns and camping goods, as well as with forest fragrance diffusers. By engaging all the senses, the exhibition allows visitors to enjoy the experience of a brief moment of relaxation away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Date & Time UNTIL Apr 13, 2023・10:00-19:00 Price Free Location FUJIFILM SQUARE More Details →

8.

“Untitled” Photography Exhibition

Indonesian photographer Dhio Meydi Permana is having his first solo photography exhibition at Stayful Life Store near the Ghibli Museum.

Based in Tokyo, Permana works as an English teacher, but photography is his passion and a way to express himself. The photos in this exhibition are comprised of his work over the years taken with a variety of devices. Permana has used his iPhone 11, film cameras, mirrorless cameras, borrowed cameras, his wife’s DSLRs, numerous disposables and even his Instax. Every single photo has a bigger story behind it and sometimes they complement each other to make a story.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 9, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location STAYFUL LIFE STORE More Info Closed on Tuesday, April 4th More Details →

9.

“Unlogical 06” Group Art Exhibition

Mono.logues is an alternative art gallery in Nakano hosting the group show “Unlogical 06,” which features the works of Jiro Aiko, Sakura Fantasma and Naoko Sekine.

Now in its sixth edition, the Unlogical series introduces three unrelated artists. These artists always have different backgrounds and create vastly different art, but are brought together to intersect and create a polyphony of expression.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 14, 2023・13:00-18:00 Price Free Location MONO.LOGUES - モノローグス More Info Weekends 12-5pm | Closed Tue - Thu More Details →

10.

Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2021-2023 Exhibition

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo Arts and Space (TOKAS) are holding the “Waiting for the Wind: Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2021-2023 Exhibition” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

This award was established in 2018 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and TOKAS to encourage mid-career artists to make new breakthroughs in their art. The winners of TCAA 2021-2023, Lieko Shiga and Kota Takeuchi, are exhibiting their works. Shiga is presenting a large installation that reinterprets a colossal wave of restoration projects in diverse fields, which began after the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in terms of the basic human activity of walking. Takeuchi is presenting new work based on his historical research into balloon bombs (a weapon used during World War II) as well as his existing work which connects past events, artists and viewers.

Date & Time UNTIL Jun 18, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Info Closed on Mondays More Details →

11.

World Book Design 2021-2022

This exhibition displays approximately 160 prize-winning books from the “World’s Most Beautiful Book 2022 Competition” which was held in Leipzig, Germany in February 2022, as well as the “55th Book Design and Binding Competition” in Japan and other competitions held in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Canada and China.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 9, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location Printing Museum More Details →

12.

Herbie Yamaguchi: “Tomoyasu Hotei Glorious Days” Photography Exhibition

Super Labo Gold is holding a photo exhibition at Super Labo Store Tokyo to commemorate the release of Herbie Yamaguchi’s photobook Glorious Days.

The exhibition showcases photographs documenting the life of Japan’s legendary guitarist Tomoyasu Hotei, who is most well-known for his track “Battle Without Honor or Humanity” from Quentin Tarantino’s film Kill Bill.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 23, 2023・12:00-18:00 Price Free Location SUPER LABO STORE TOKYO More Info Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays More Details →

13.

Christian Dior: “Designer of Dreams” Exhibition

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and after having traveled the world from London to New York, the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is on show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. It celebrates 75 years of Dior couture.

Date & Time UNTIL May 28, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price ¥1,300~2,000 Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Details →

Seasonal Events

14.

Ohanami Sauna Festival

Comoriver is a hideaway outdoor facility facing the Toki River in Saitama, which is also a renowned spot for cherry blossoms. Comoriver has two outdoor saunas on the river bank, perfect for a cold water dip right after a sweltering sauna session. During the cherry blossom season, they decided to combine the two experiences in the form of Ohanami Sauna Festival which takes place over one weekend in April.

During this event, there will be two more tent saunas added. The capacity is up to 25 people and each day there will be two shifts only: 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm.

Date & Time Apr 8, 2023-Apr 9, 2023・09:00-16:00 Price ¥5,500 per person Location ときたまひみつきち COMORIVER（コモリバ） More Info Two shifts per day: 9:00-12:00 | 13:00-16:00 More Details →

15.

Naked: Sakura Night Garden at Shinjuku Gyoen

Shinjuku Gyoen is an urban oasis, surrounded by the skyscrapers of Shinjuku. This spring, Naked’s artworks are illuminating about 900 cherry blossom trees of about 70 varieties that bloom within the Shinjuku Gyoen grounds.

Enjoy a socially-distanced evening surrounded by cherry blossoms with a Naked Distance Lantern in hand for a one-of-a-kind hanami experience.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 23, 2023・19:00-21:00 Price From ¥1,600 Location More Details →

16.

Tokyo Midtown Cherry Blossom Viewing 2023

With more than 100 cherry trees around it, Tokyo Midtown in Roppongi is a stylish cherry blossom viewing location and a popular alternative to the crowded parks.

Indoors, there are cherry blossom ikebana displays and seasonal menu items at many Tokyo Midtown restaurants. Outdoors, The Singleton Blossom Lounge offers a cherry blossom experience featuring original cocktails and sweets created by The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo staff and sponsored by The Singleton Dufftown whiskey brand. The drinks contain real cherry blossoms inside and come cold or hot. There are four different original desserts, among other menu items.

Customers can order individual items and enjoy them in the lounge area. For a special treat though, you can book a dome seat and the lounge set that comes with it. Reservations can only be made on the day.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 16, 2023・12:00-20:00 Price ¥7,000 for lounge seats and sets | Individual items start at ¥500 Location More Info Ends at 21:00 on Fridays and Saturdays | Until midnight when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom More Details →

17.

Unko Museum Sakura Festival 2023

The notorious Unko (Poop) Museum in Odaiba is reinventing itself in pink only during the cherry blossom season in late March and early April. The whole museum is adorned with artificial sakura branches and there are more pink poops than ever. The giant centerpiece poop is covered in cherry blossoms and pink with projection mapping technology.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 16, 2023・11:00-20:00 Price ¥900 - ¥2,300 Location うんこミュージアム TOKYO／POOP MUSEUM TOKYO More Info Weekend hours: 10:00-21:00 | Last Admission: one hour before closing More Details →

18.

Park Hyatt Tokyo Valentine’s and White Day Sweets

Park Hyatt’s collection of Valentine’s and White Day sweets curated by Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet and his team shouldn’t be missed. The sweets have evocative names such as “Emotion” and “Pulsation” and feature in pink, red and white. They’re tasty and fun. For instance, “Pulsation” is a red heart shaped chocolate that conceals a secret message revealed with a wooden hammer.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 16, 2023・15:00- Price From ¥700 up to ¥23,100 Location Park Hyatt Tokyo More Details →

19.

Sakura and Strawberry Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Welcome Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season with a strawberry and sakura afternoon tea buffet, sample sakura cocktails at The Oak Door Bar, or purchase seasonal sweets and a bento to enjoy at home. Grand Hyatt Tokyo is releasing an exclusive seasonal sakura-inspired menu. First-class culinary teams across the hotel have crafted a range of seasonal delights to be enjoyed at The French Kitchen, at The Oak Door Bar or as the centerpiece of any hanami party.