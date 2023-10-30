As lively as ever, Japan’s capital this week hosts a series of unique live events and art exhibitions. Luxuriate in quintessential autumnal flavours with a range of seasonal menus on offer, and spend evenings enjoying the variety of live music and dance happening across the city.

Community and Live Events

1.

Gold Bar at Edition: Tokyo Cocktail 7 Days Launch Party

Renowned mixologist and club owner Julie Reiner will be taking the reins for the launch of the “Cocktail 7 Days” event this October. Reiner has curated a special menu of signature cocktails from her own bars and will be joined by fellow bartenders Isabel Tulloch and Leanne Favre. With tunes provided by local DJ Peli, this promises to be a week to remember.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 4, 2023・19:30-01:00・Serving time for the cocktails ends at 21:00 Price 1 cocktail ¥2,500 Location Gold Bar at EDITION More Info 10% discount available for Tokyo Cocktail 7 Days 2023 cocktail passport holders More Details →

2.

MTM Live Music: Maïa Barouh, Isafat, and Ryo(DJ)

This event hosted by More Than Music brings together the vibe from all over the world at Breath in Shimokitazawa, a venue that sits at the heart of the Tokyo music scene. Join the intimate stage with French and Japanese acts coming together.

Date & Time Nov 3, 2023・19:00-22:30 Price Online ¥2,800 | Door ¥3,500 | Free for MTM Members (sign up for MTM membership) Location Shimokitazawa Breath More Details →

3.

Montreux Jazz Festival Japan Presents “The Peninsula Tokyo Stage”

The Peninsula Tokyo’s signature contemporary grill restaurant, Peter, will partner with the Montreux Jazz Festival Japan (MJFJ) to host “The Peninsula Tokyo Stage.” This dazzling live music and dinner event takes place on Friday, November 3, where jazz enthusiasts will be treated to a quartet comprising Grammy-nominated American singer Gretchen Parlato and other talents.

Date & Time Nov 3, 2023・18:00-23:30 Price ¥28,000-¥38,000 Location The Peninsula Tokyo More Details →

4.

World Ballet Day 2023

For the 10th year running, World Ballet Day returns to give you an unbeatable insight into dance companies around the globe.

With over 50 participating companies from all over the world, from The Royal Ballet in London to The National Ballet of Japan, tune into rehearsal and classes broadcast live on both Facebook and YouTube for one day only.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2023・09:00-00:00 Price Free Location More Details →

5.

“12 Time Sanbaso” Dance Performance with Thick & Tight

The brainchild of Thick & Tight, the UK’s most popular LGBTQ+ dance duo and a Noh performer, “12 Time Sanbaso” comes to Tokyo, following a triumph in London last year. Merging Japanese Noh dance with British contemporary style, this unusual collaboration combines an ancient Japanese prayer for peace with a British prayer for a good harvest, set to the beat of a flamenco-inspired 12-beat Sanbaso.

Date & Time Oct 31, 2023・18:30-・Peformance begins at 19:00 Price Advance tickets from ¥4,000 Location 4 Minamiaoyama More Info Discounts available for U30 More Details →

Art Exhibitions

6.

Art Week Tokyo 2023

Art Week Tokyo will commence at the beginning of November with over 50 galleries, museums and event spaces coming together to showcase the ever-growing ecosystem of contemporary art in Tokyo.

There will be a free AWT bus service providing transportation between venues, making it easier than ever to see art across the city, from galleries in Ginza to museums in Meguro. The AWT Bar in Minami-Aoyama will also provide a convivial space for visitors to socialize and connect with one another.

Date & Time Nov 2, 2023-Nov 5, 2023・10:00-・See official website for the hours of participating venues Price Prices vary according to venue Location More Details →

7.

Black Jack 50th Anniversary Exhibit

Come celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Osamu Tezuka’s famous medical manga series by visiting the Black Jack Exhibit at Tokyo City View this fall. The story of the genius unlicensed doctor changed the face of manga and anime forever. It remains one of the most respected manga today.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 6, 2023・10:00-22:00 Price TBD Location Tokyo City View More Details →

8.

Panasonic Museum of Art 20th Century Exhibition

The first of its kind in Japan, this exhibition provides a comprehensive history of costume jewelry, as pioneered by Paul Poiret in the early 20th century and popularized by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. With over 400 pieces from Japan’s best collections, researcher and collector Chisako Kotaki showcases pieces from Christian Dior and Maison Schiaparelli, as well as other European and American designers.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 17, 2023・10:00-・Closed on Wednesdays Price ¥1,200 Location Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art More Info Discounts available for senior citizens and students More Details →

9.

Jean-Philippe Delhomme Solo Exhibit at Perrotin Tokyo

For his first solo exhibition at Perrotin Tokyo, Jean-Philippe Delhomme is presenting a series of new portraits produced in his Paris studio during traditional model posing sessions. He is exhibiting portraits created through direct observation, unmediated by photography.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 5, 2023・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Public Holidays Price Free Location More Details →

10.

Pleasure in the Pathless Woods: Exhibition by Joseph Lee at Diesel Art Gallery

People have probably come across the artist and actor Joseph Lee recently in the popular Netflix show Beef. The talented Lee plays an artist in the show, but he’s also a successful painter in real life. He mainly paints portraits that implicitly hide the faces of his subjects with colorful and abstract strokes. Lee explores and expresses the emotions of the human figure through brushwork, color choices and volume. “Pleasure in the Pathless Wood” is his debut exhibition in Japan, taking place at Diesel Art Gallery from September 23 to November 16.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 16, 2023・11:30-20:00 Price Free Location DIESEL ART GALLERY More Details →

11.

MOT Collection: Membrane of the Time / Special feature | YOKOO Tadanori―Ever-Changing, Like Water / 100th Anniversary of Birth | Sam FRANCIS

In this exhibition, the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo presents works from the end of the 1980s onward under the title “Membrane of the Time” on the first floor. Starting with recently acquired works by Seiko Mikami, they introduce a diverse selection of works including those by Tomoaki Ishihara, Noritoshi Hirakawa, Takashi Homma, Yoshiaki Kaihatsu, Mika Kato, Kohei Nawa, Aya Momose, Ishu Han, Thomas Demand, and Lijun Fang in an attempt to look at the changing concepts of the body and its outlook on life.

12.

Ukiyo-e Shunga Exhibition in Ginza

More than 50 pieces of ukiyo-e shunga by Katsushika Hokusai and others from 200 years ago are being exhibited. The exhibition is supervised by Mitsuru Uragami of Uragami Sokyu-do, the sponsor of the 2013 Shunga Exhibition at the British Museum in London and a key player in the 2015 Shunga Exhibition at Eisei Bunko Museum in Tokyo.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 17, 2023・10:00-19:00 Price ¥1,000 Location Gallery Art House More Info Admission age: 18+ years old | Reservation-only More Details →

13.

Mirai Shikiyama Exhibition at UltraSuperNew Gallery

Art and computer graphics combine throughout the work of emerging Japanese artist Mirai Shikiyama. A study, or series of studies on dichotomies, Shikiyama composes work based around reality and fantasy, the tangible and intangible around us, freedom and constraint and history and modernity. His debut solo exhibition is named “Raw and Theory.” Raw alludes to physicality and theory is related to computers being founded on logical theory. This exhibition aims to break the artistic boundary between reality and fantasy. The name also pays homage to the legendary experimental Los Angeles club, Low End Theory.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 2, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Gallery Tokyo More Details →

Pop-ups 14.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Café and Shop In preparation of the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty in 2024, from the beginning of November, goods from the new “Future in Our Eyes” series will be on sale in Sanrio shops and online. Additionally, two Sanrio Cafés will be opening, in Ikebukuro and Kamakura. There will be a limited edition food menu available. Date & Time Nov 1, 2023-Dec 31, 2023・10:00-21:00・Last order 20:00 Price Price varies according to stock Location Sanrio Cafe Ikebukuro-B1 Level Sunshine City More Details → 15.

Sumikko Gurashi Themed Café Opens in Tokyo To celebrate the upcoming release of the Sumikko Gurashi: Mysterious Encounters at the Tsugihagi Factory, a Sumikko Gurashi themed café will be opening for a limited time in Tokyo. Enjoy a Kuma Factory Manager sandwich, or a Sumikko-themed mille-feuille, to commemorate the highly-anticipated third Sumikko film. Original goods will also be available for purchase at the café. Date & Time Nov 2, 2023-Jan 8, 2024・10:00-20:20・Every seating is limited to 80 minutes Price 650¥ reservation deposit required Location BOX cafe&space More Details →

16.

Welcome to Demon School: Halloween Pop-Up To celebrate Halloween, Tower Records will be holding a Mairimashita! Iruma-kun pop-up store at the end of October, with a pre-sale of new goods. Head down to the Shibuya branch to collect special edition badges, or check out stock online. Date & Time UNTIL Nov 5, 2023・10:00- Price Price varies according to stock Location Tower Records - Shibuya More Details →

Festivals

17.

Tokyo International Film Festival 36th Edition

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) is showing an unprecedented variety of special programs and screenings for its upcoming 36th edition.

It’s also highlighting a revitalized animation section. Until 2022, TIFF exclusively screened Japanese films in the Japanese Animation section, showcasing domestic works for world audiences. The renamed Animation section will feature not only Japanese, but also internationally acclaimed animated works.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 1, 2023・18:00- Price Varies, please check the festival program Location Mitsukoshi Theater More Info Various venues, check website for more details More Details →

Afternoon Tea and Seasonal Menus

18.

Halloween-themed Afternoon Tea at the Peninsula

For a single day, The Peninsula is transforming its beloved afternoon tea with a spooky twist. Enjoy a bewitching array of savory and sweet delights paired with the finest teas. It’s an experience for all ages to savor.

Date & Time Oct 31, 2023・11:30-20:00 Price ¥8,000 per person | ¥2,800 per child Location The Peninsula Tokyo More Details →

19.

Halloween Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Getting into the spooky spirit, Grand Hyatt Tokyo has introduced its fall menu, including a special Halloween-themed afternoon tea at The French Kitchen.

With a focus on Japanese autumnal flavors, the hotel’s pâtissiers have crafted an array of spooky treats, including pumpkin mousse and coffee and white chocolate mousse. The savory courses include mummified pies as well as coffin-shaped sandwiches. This afternoon tea buffet is sure to send a seasonal shiver down your spine.

Date & Time UNTIL Oct 31, 2023・15:00-17:00・Seating is limited to 120 minutes on weekdays and 90 minutes on weekdays and holidays Price ¥5,940 (weekdays) ¥7,950 with a glass of champagne (weekends and holidays) Location French Kitchen More Details →

20.

Halloween Treats and Happy Hour Highballs at the Tavern Grill & Lounge

Until October 31 on the 51st floor of Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, the Tavern Grill & Lounge is serving spooky Halloween Afternoon Tea with monsters playing tricks on the table. This includes savory cured ham cream puffs in the motif of Jack-O-Lanterns, coffin-shaped chocolate tarts and pumpkin pies with spider’s webs on top.

For the evenings, the Tavern Grill & Lounge has recently launched “High Up” highball happy hour, serving reasonably priced highball cocktails every day between 5pm and 7pm. The highlight is the gin and sherry concoction created by Keisuke Yamamoto, founder of Bees Knees Kyoto, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Date & Time UNTIL Oct 31, 2023・13:00-・First Seating: 13:00 - 15:00 Second Seating: 15:30 - 17:30. Highball Happy Hour — 17:00 - 19:00 Price Afternoon Halloween Tea: ¥7,020 | Highball Cocktails: ¥990 Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge More Info Reservations are recommended for the Afternoon Halloween Tea More Details →

21.

Japanese Gin Tea Cocktails at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

Inspired by Japanese tea culture, the Rooftop Bar at Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is offering tea-themed gin cocktails to enjoy over the holiday season this year.

Hand-crafted by a team of top mixologists, enjoy distinctive seasonal drinks using Japanese-inspired liquors and ingredients, such as Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin, yuzu and miso. Savor uniquely Japanese flavors whilst enjoying panoramic views of the capital.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2023-Dec 31, 2023・17:00-00:00・Open till 1AM on weekends Price Price varies according to stock Location Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills More Details →

22.

Autumnal Terrace Dining at Grand Hyatt Tokyo

This autumn, celebrate Mexico’s iconic Day of the Dead while dining at Grand Hyatt Tokyo.

From October onwards, The Oak Door will pay homage to the festival with vibrant dishes, including a mouthwatering grilled meat platter, and a Harvest Tokyo Garden Salad.

The festivities continue at The Oak Door Bar, where seven new cocktails will be served. Be it a mint and lime Mockingbird Sour, or a mezcal and suze liquer, these seasonal tipples are sure to be the talking point of your table.

Date & Time UNTIL Nov 20, 2023・18:00-22:30・Served in two timeslots: from 18:00 and 20:30 Price Course plans from ¥9,900 Location The Oak Door More Details →

23.

Bills Autumn and Winter 2023 Menu

From the end of October, Bills (stylized as bills) will be introducing a new seasonal menu. A range of savory delights will be on offer, including tuna tartare, avocado and corn chips, as well as a sumptuous cardamom canelé for dessert.

There will also be a vegetarian brunch plate available for any plant-based folk, including ginger and poached egg, Szechuan pepper, shredded daikon and mushroom fried rice. Top it all off with a Bills original honey and saffron soda.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 31, 2024・08:30-23:00・Bills High Tea Seat avilable from 14:00 Price ¥3,000-¥4,000 Location 大倉本館｜Okura House More Info Prices vary according to location More Details →

