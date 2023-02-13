There’s plenty going on in Tokyo this week, including Teaware Exhibition 2023, Shiba Park Hotel Afternoon Tea, plum blossom festivals and more.

Art Exhibitions

1.

Teaware Exhibition 2023 – The Encounter with Yamato Tea

Huls Gallery Tokyo is holding an exhibition on a selection of teaware items suitable for Japanese, Chinese and Taiwanese tea. It is introducing white porcelain teapots made by ceramic artist Masato Komai, who is based in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture, as well as one-of-a-kind works by Bizen ware artist Hitoshi Morimoto. There’s also the latest Arita teaware from Riso Porcelain.

In addition, Yamato teas such as Kabuse Sencha, Japanese black tea and Karigane tea from Tsukigase, Nara Prefecture made by Tea Farm Inokura are available. A tea workshop with special guest Mitsuhiro Inokura, head of the Inokura family, is being held during the exhibition.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 22, 2023・10:00-18:30 Price Free Location HULS Gallery Tokyo More Details →

2.

World Book Design 2021-2022

This exhibition displays approximately 160 prize-winning books from the “World’s Most Beautiful Book 2022 Competition” which was held in Leipzig, Germany in February 2022, as well as the “55th Book Design and Binding Competition” in Japan and other competitions held in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Canada and China.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 9, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price Free Location Printing Museum More Details →

3.

Cleon Peterson’s Solo Exhibition: “Under the Sun, the Moon, and the Stars”

Kaikai Kiki Gallery is pleased to present “Under the Sun, the Moon, and the Stars,” a solo exhibition of Cleon Peterson’s works opening on February 13, 2023.

Cleon Peterson is based in Los Angeles, CA, and has exhibited in various cities, including New York, London, Paris, Sydney and more. Peterson’s works are characterized by a subdued tone and stylized, graphical compositions, but depict scenes of violence and struggle that could be described as extremely primitive.

This is Peterson’s first solo exhibition in Japan in seven years. There are 27 new paintings, including a large new painting created to fit the Kaikai Kiki Gallery space. The artist is visiting Japan for the opening.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 4, 2023・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays, Mondays, Public Holidays（Except 2/13 Mon.） Price Free Location Kaikai Kiki Gallery More Details →

4.

“Queer Horizons” Exhibition at Datsuijo

“Queer Horizons” is part of a series of exhibitions taking place in Tokyo between February and April 2023 under the umbrella title, “Eyes on the Horizon.”

Curated by Catherine Harrington and Petra Szeman, it looks through artists’ eyes onto multiple horizons and towards alternate, resistant and queer futures.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 16, 2023・13:00-・8 min walk from Nippori Station Price ¥500 Location More Details →

5.

Sustainable Art Exhibition by Re:Time at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi

The pandemic seemed to stop time for the hotel industry, but the clock’s hands are moving again. This is the inspiration behind the new art exhibition at Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, accompanied by the theme of sustainability. The exhibition is a collaboration with the art group re:time, which collects clocks and parts that are no longer needed and sublimates them into works of art.

The first 100 visitors receive a free keychain made from discarded clock parts. If they buy a drink, visitors also receive a free sangria mocktail which is made from ingredients that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 15, 2023・11:30-22:00・Junction Bar 2F Price Free Location Pullman Tokyo Tamachi More Details →

6.

Herbie Yamaguchi: “Tomoyasu Hotei Glorious Days” Photography Exhibition

Super Labo Gold is holding a photo exhibition at Super Labo Store Tokyo to commemorate the release of Herbie Yamaguchi’s photobook Glorious Days.

The exhibition showcases photographs documenting the life of Japan’s legendary guitarist Tomoyasu Hotei, who is most well-known for his track “Battle Without Honor or Humanity” from Quentin Tarantino’s film Kill Bill.

Date & Time UNTIL Apr 23, 2023・12:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays Price Free Location SUPER LABO STORE TOKYO More Details →

7.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and after having traveled the world from London to New York, the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is on show at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. It celebrates 75 years of Dior couture.

Date & Time UNTIL May 28, 2023・10:00-18:00 Price ¥1,300~2,000 Location 4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi More Details →



8.

Special Exhibition: Poison

In this special exhibition, the National Museum of Nature and Science introduces a new perspective on poison, namely how it is paradoxically connected to life and survival, since it has beneficial effects too. The exhibit illustrates this fine line between toxin and cure and shows poison in its various beautiful forms and shapes in natural phenomena such as fungi, plants and minerals, as well as in artificial toxins.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 19, 2023・09:00-17:00・Advanced booking required | Open until 19:00 every Saturday, Closed on Mondays Price ¥2,000 Location National Museum of Nature and Science More Details →

Live Events

9.

Shiba Park Hotel Afternoon Tea

Ishu washi paper and kaga mizuhiki (paper cord ornaments) are traditional crafts that have been handed down by Japanese artisans. This afternoon tea offers a variety of Japanese, Western and Chinese sweets inspired by these traditional arts.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 5, 2023・11:30-15:30 Price ¥6,000 Location Shiba Park Hotel More Details →

10.

Spring Afternoon Tea at Café 1894

An afternoon high tea themed on strawberries and chocolate, this is the perfect match for spring.

Café 1894, which is attached to the Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, offers its popular afternoon tea menu. This season, visitors can enjoy a strawberry and chocolate-themed high tea. Sweets include Hachette d’école — a dark chocolate mousse combined with a soup containing whole Japanese strawberries. There’s also handmade champagne jelly, hand-baked scones and cookie sandwiches. The savory items include dishes with truffles, roast beef, snow crab and other luxurious ingredients.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 23, 2023・14:00-18:00 Price Weekdays: ¥4,950 | Weekends & National Holidays: ¥5,450 Location Café 1894 More Details →

Plum Blossom Festivals

11.

Yushima Tenjin Plum Blossom Festival

Plum blossoms are the first signs of spring. So, what better way to see them than at a shrine festival?

Yushima Tenjin Shrine attracts over 400,000 visitors per week during its plum blossom festival. Several stalls sell food and other goods. There are also live performances, including taiko drumming and outdoor tea ceremonies held on weekends. Don’t forget to pray for study success, as this shrine is devoted to Tenjin, the Shinto god of learning.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 8, 2023・08:00-19:30・Events and food stalls only on weekends Price Free Location Yushima Tenjin Shrine More Details →

12.

Setagaya Plum Blossom Festival 2023

The 44th Setagaya Plum Blossom Festival takes place at Hanegi Park from February to early March. With almost 650 plum blossoms in pink, red and white scattered around, it’s a great place for plum spotting.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 5, 2023・10:00-16:00・Events and food stalls only on weekends Price Free Location Hanegi Park More Details →

13.

Kyodonomori Park Plum Festival and Illumination

With around 1,100 plum blossoms, Kyodonomori Park is another place worth visiting this season. The flowers will be beautifully lit up during the weekends of February 25 and March 4. The festival arranges special walks through the plum garden, while also hosting ceremonies and performances.