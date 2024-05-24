May is nearly over, and what a month it’s been. Here are some of our hotly-tipped music events to see us out, including a community-centered fundraiser complete with delicious food. There’s also a music festival in the countryside of Gunma Prefecture and an ambient event in Shimokitazawa.

Music Festivals in Japan This Week

Paramount Open Air Festival Longstanding open air festival, Paramont, brings a range of local and international DJs to Gunma for a weekend of revelry. International DJs including Anthony Linell and Danielle join local acts like NOCO and Mimu. Date & Time May 25, 2024-May 26, 2024・13:00-・music starts at 18:00 Price ¥12,000 ADV Location Gunma Cycle Sports Center More Details Longstanding open air festival, Paramont, brings a range of local and international DJs to Gunma for a weekend of revelry. International DJs including Anthony Linell and Danielle join local acts like NOCO and Mimu.

Club Events in Tokyo This Week

MADPIA Live Event with Conna Haraway, more Local ambient artist Yolabmi has invited Index:Records co-founder and producer Conna Haraway over from Scotland for the inaugural edition of his MADPIA event series. Haraway is joined by Orange Milk Records alum Koeos aeme as well as Yellowuhuru. Date & Time May 24, 2024・19:00- Price ¥2000+1D Location Spread More Details Local ambient artist Yolabmi has invited Index:Records co-founder and producer Conna Haraway over from Scotland for the inaugural edition of his MADPIA event series. Haraway is joined by Orange Milk Records alum Koeosaeme as well as Yellowuhuru.

House Not House Presents Come Together for Palestine On Sat 25th May, House Not House (HNH) are back on Arena’s rooftop with an evening of music, food, community and resistance with Come Together for Palestine — a non-profit fundraiser for Palestinian families in need. Expect delicious, home-cooked Palestinian cuisine from Aida Makes and a top-tier lineup of Tokyo’s finest selectas, including heavyweight headliners Mar89 and Mitokon volunteering their beats. Drawing strength from the radical history of house and rave culture, HNH believes that bringing people together on the dance floor can make the world a better place. This is an event where you can let loose, dance to great music and enjoy some banging food; hopefully, you’ll be able to forge meaningful connections that energize and inspire you with a renewed passion to fight against injustice in Palestine and beyond. So bring your beautiful selves down to Arena, dance, eat, chat, connect and come together for Palestine. Date & Time May 25, 2024・15:00-02:00 Price ¥1500 Location Arena Shimokitazawa More Info free mezze plate More Details On Sat 25th May, House Not House (HNH) are back on Arena’s rooftop with an evening of music, food, community and resistance with Come Together for Palestine — a non-profit fundraiser for Palestinian families in need. Expect delicious, home-cooked Palestinian cuisine from Aida Makes and a top-tier lineup of Tokyo’s finest selectas, including heavyweight headliners Mar89 and Mitokon volunteering their beats. Drawing strength from the radical history of house and rave culture, HNH believes that bringing people together on the dance floor can make the world a better place. This is an event where you can let loose, dance to great music and enjoy some banging food; hopefully, you’ll be able to forge meaningful connections that energize and inspire you with a renewed passion to fight against injustice in Palestine and beyond. So bring your beautiful selves down to Arena, dance, eat, chat, connect and come together for Palestine.

Live Events in Tokyo This Week

Reina Live Show Reina (real name Lori Reina Goldstein) is hosting her first ever headline live show on the back of her hit EP, A Million More. She will be joined by her band, made up of members from w.a.u. VivaOla and Lil Summer are the support acts. Date & Time May 29, 2024・18:30- Price ¥3,500 Location Wall&Wall More Info +1D More Details Reina (real name Lori Reina Goldstein) is hosting her first ever headline live show on the back of her hit EP, A Million More. She will be joined by her band, made up of members from w.a.u. VivaOla and Lil Summer are the support acts.

