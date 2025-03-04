On Friday, the Wakayama District Court sentenced Your Name producer Koichiro Ito to four years in prison for paying cash to several underage girls for sex and filming their acts. The 53-year-old, whose credits also include some of Makoto Shinkai’s other revered films, such as Weathering with You and Suzume, was first arrested in February 2024 for soliciting explicit images from a minor in September 2021. He was then taken into custody again shortly after that on suspicion of sexual acts with two girls under the age of 18 in exchange for money.

Prosecutors Called for a 6-Year Prison Term for Your Name Producer

Ito was eventually charged with various offenses, including rape and violating laws on child prostitution and pornography. During the trial, it was claimed that he paid for sex with more than 100 people. He also allegedly filmed the acts. Some of those involved were minors. Prosecutors, emphasizing Ito’s “cunning and malicious” motives, called for a six-year prison term. Ito’s defense initially denied some of the charges before eventually admitting to them. They were seeking a suspended sentence, arguing that he had settled with two of the victims and was also receiving counseling at a medical institution.

The court, though, concluded that a four-year sentence was appropriate. “As his actions severely harm the mental and physical development of victims who are not mature enough to understand the impact of sexual activities, his culpability is high,” said presiding Judge Keiko Fukushima. While her words sounded strong, many people online felt her sentencing was too weak. “There’s one zero missing,” wrote one X user. “It’s shocking that he only got four years in prison after all that.” Another tweeted, “He will 100% do it again. I’m shocked, just four years for such a devilish pervert.”

Makoto Shinkai Describes the Case As ‘Regrettable and Deplorable’

Last month, Shinkai posted on X about the case. “I’m greatly shocked to see the news regarding the arrest of someone related to our work,” he wrote. “Firstly, I express my deepest sympathy for the victims. I also feel very sorry for causing concern to people who love and support our work. I believe that the value of our work will not be undermined as a result of what has happened, but it is natural for there to be looks of disbelief from the public. It is a very regrettable and deplorable situation.”

