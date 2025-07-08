On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that his country’s “reciprocal tariffs” on Japan and South Korea will be raised to 25% effective August 1 unless they reach a trade deal. He publicly released the near-identical letters that were sent out to the two nations on Truth Social. Both began with the words: “It is a great honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship.”

To “His Excellency Ishiba Shigeru,” whom he referred to as “Mr. Japan” last week, Trump wrote, “we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the number One Market in the world, by far. We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Japan, and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent Trade Deficits engendered by Japan’s Tariff and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers.”

Trump Threatens To Add to the 25% Tariffs

The president concluded the letter with a warning. “If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge. Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of Japan’s Tariff, and Non-Tariff Policies and Trade Barriers, causing these unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Trade Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!”

In April, Trump announced sweeping tariffs around the world, including a 24% levy on imports from Japan. That was in addition to 27.5% tariffs on all vehicles, up from 2.5%. Led by Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan was among the first nations to begin tariff negotiations with the US. The government here will now hold a task force meeting to discuss the letter. Ishiba is expected to attend. According to NHK, a senior member of the LDP said there is still room for negotiation.

14 Countries Hit W ith Tariffs Ranging From 25% to 40%

Trump issued formal notices to 14 countries. Like Japan and South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Tunisia will face 25% duties. Imports from South Africa and Bosnia will be taxed at 30%. Indonesia has been hit with 32%, while Bangladesh and Serbia face 35%. Cambodia and Thailand, meanwhile, are facing 36% tariffs. Laos and Myanmar have been hit with the highest tariffs at 40% each.

