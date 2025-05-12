What started as a few odd scratching noises from some luggage turned into one of the biggest wildlife smuggling busts in Japan. On May 6, three Chinese tourists were arrested in Kagoshima Prefecture after authorities found between 2,000 and 3,000 protected land hermit crabs packed into their suitcases.

The suspects — Liao Zhibin, 24, Song Zhanhao, 26, and Guo Jiawei, 27, — were taken into custody for allegedly violating Japan’s Cultural Properties Protection Law. The crabs, weighing a total of about 160 kilograms, are known locally as okayado-kari and are protected as National Natural Monuments.

The discovery came after hotel staff noticed something strange. “We kept hearing rustling coming from the suitcases we were storing for these guests,” a hotel manager told investigators. “When we looked inside, we were stunned — bags full of hermit crabs.”

Why These Crabs Matter

Okayado-kari play a vital role in the ecosystems of Japan’s southern islands, including the Amami archipelago where the incident took place. The confiscated crabs have been identified as Murasaki Okayado-kari and Naki Okayado-kari, both protected species native to the southern islands.

“I feel furious about this incident,” said Katsuki Oki, chairperson of the Amami Marine Biology Research Association, which is now overseeing the crabs’ care. “These creatures play a crucial role as decomposers in our ecosystem, eating fruits like pandanus and breaking down organic matter that provides nutrients to the soil.”

“It appears to be a carefully planned operation targeting various coastal areas,” Oki noted. “The most important thing now is to properly investigate where they were illegally harvested from and return them to nature as quickly as possible.”

The crabs are currently being kept at a facility in Amami city, where approximately 20 have already died since their rescue. If the specific collection sites cannot be identified, authorities plan to distribute the crabs across different areas around the island to minimize the ecological impact.

Wildlife Trafficking in Japan

This case highlights ongoing concerns about wildlife trafficking in Japan, particularly involving its endemic species. In recent years, authorities have strengthened enforcement against the illegal collection and export of protected Japanese species, which are often sought for exotic pet markets abroad.

The suspects could face substantial fines and imprisonment if convicted under Japan’s strict wildlife protection laws. The Cultural Properties Protection Law carries penalties of up to five years in prison or fines of up to ¥5 million for those who illegally collect or possess designated natural monuments.

“Though they’re easy to observe on Amami’s beaches, these hermit crabs are an integral part of our island’s biodiversity,” Oki emphasized. “Their protection remains essential for maintaining our delicate coastal ecosystems.”