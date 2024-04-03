Japan’s meteorological agency has lifted a tsunami advisory for Okinawa Prefecture. However, officials are urging residents to stay alert, with more tremors likely.

According to NHK, waves of up to 3 meters were initially forecast to reach Yonaguni Island at around 9:10 a.m. At approximately 9:18 a.m., waves measuring up to 30 centimeters were detected there. At 9:52 and 10:08 a.m., 20-centimeter waves reached Ishigaki and Miyako islands.

Current Tsunami Updates

At 10:40 a.m., Japan’s Meteorological Agency downgraded the warning to a tsunami advisory. That has since been lifted. Flights from Naha Airport resumed after being temporarily being suspended. People in the area have been urged not to go to the coast and evacuate to higher ground.

The warning came after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan at 8:58 a.m. (Japan time) on Wednesday morning. The largest to hit there in a quarter of a century, it registered over 4 on Japan’s shindo seismic intensity scale. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake originated 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien, at a depth of 34.8 kilometers.

Local media reported that it caused some buildings to collapse in Taiwan’s Hualien County. The death toll currently stands at 7 at the time of writing. More than 700 people have been reported injured. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen set up an emergency response office and informed reporters that the military is being dispatched to quake-hit areas for relief operations.

This is a breaking story. We will bring you more news as it develops.

