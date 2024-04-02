North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan (East Sea) in the early hours of Tuesday. It was fired from Pyongyang at approximately 6:53 a.m. and ended in the water around 10 minutes later. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the projectile flew around 550 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers, before landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). There were no reports of damage, casualties, or transport disruptions. The flight distance given by Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) was 600 kilometers.

“This is a matter that concerns not only the security of our country but also the safety of the region and the international community. It is absolutely unacceptable,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. It was North Korea’s third missile launch this year. The last was on March 18. At the time, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Seoul for a conference hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol on advancing democracy. During that period, Pyongyang also announced that it had successfully tested a solid-fuel engine for its new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile.

Russia Blocks Renewal of UN Panel Monitoring Sanctions Against North Korea

Last week, Russia vetoed a panel of UN experts that have for years monitored sanctions against North Korea. Of the 15 Security Council members, 13 voted for a renewal of the panel, while China abstained. The panel had been renewed annually for 14 years. Russia’s decision to use its veto power was condemned by several nations. “This is almost comparable to destroying a CCTV to avoid being caught red-handed,” said South Korea’s UN Ambassador Joonkook Hwang. The panel is also investigating reports that Russia violated rules by buying North Korean weapons for use in Ukraine.

Related Posts