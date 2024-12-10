Baltimore native Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He was taken into custody at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee recognized him and alerted police. Inside Mangione’s backpack was a 3D-printed gun and a silencer. He was also found with a handwritten manifesto that warned, “these parasites had it coming.” Following the arrest, Mangione’s Instagram and Facebook pages started gaining thousands of followers and likes. Meta has since removed both accounts. Tweets on his X page, @PepMangione, can, at the time of writing, still be seen, including a post about Japan.

Luigi Mangione Posts Solutions to Japan’s Declining Birthrate

Replying to a post about Japan’s birthrate that stated “Immigration won’t solve anything,” Mangione begins with the line: “Modern Japanese urban environment is an evolutionary mismatch for the human animal.” He then goes on to list his solutions to the country’s declining birthrate. Mangione believes that to encourage “natural human interaction, sex, physical fitness and spirituality,” certain things should be banned, including “Tenga fleshlights and ‘Japan Real Hole’ custom pornstar pocket pussies.” He also believes “conveyor belt sushi and restaurant vending machine ordering” should be replaced to allow “actual human interaction with a waiter.” Other suggestions include replacing eSports cafes so more focus could be placed on athletics at schools, stigmatizing maid cafes to discourage lonely salarymen from visiting them, and revitalizing traditional culture.

Mangione Gave Unabomber’s Manifesto Four Stars on GoodReads

A private-school valedictorian and graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Mangione has posted about a variety of topics on X and reviewed several books via his Goodreads account. He gave Industrial Society and Its Future, penned by the infamous “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, four out of five stars. Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski murdered three people and injured 23 others in a nationwide mail bombing campaign against citizens he believed to be advancing modern technology and destroying the natural environment.



“It’s easy to quickly and thoughtlessly write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it’s simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out. He was a violent individual — rightfully imprisoned — who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy Luddite, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary,” wrote Mangione.

The Murder of Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was assassinated outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on December 4. The assailant was approximately 6 meters away when he fired the pistol. He struck Thompson in the back and right calf, before escaping on an e-bike. A closed-circuit television camera recorded the shooting. Thompson’s family reported that the CEO received death threats in the past due to UnitedHealthcare’s rejection of insurance claims. Many people posted about how the health insurance company was ruining people’s lives. As a result, Thompson’s death elicited little sympathy in the States. He was seen as the face of a trillion-dollar industry that had exploited millions of people.

Related Posts