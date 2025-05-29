On Tuesday, Japan’s education ministry called on universities nationwide to consider accepting or supporting students who may no longer be able to study in the United States. The move comes after the US government announced that it planned to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a restraining order last Friday, temporarily blocking the measure after Harvard filed a lawsuit. While the ruling was welcomed by international students, they remain in limbo. The next hearing will take place in Boston later today.

Japanese Universities To Support International Students at Harvard

On Monday, the University of Tokyo said it would consider temporarily accepting international students from Harvard University if they were forced to leave. Kyoto University said likewise the following day. Other universities, such as the University of Osaka, Tohoku University, Waseda University and Hokkaido University are believed to be considering the possibility of receiving those students. According to education minister Toshiko Abe, the Japan Student Services Organization will soon release details of the support measures provided by each participating university to assist Harvard students who could be displaced.

“We’ve been hearing growing concerns from Japanese students in the United States as well as those planning to study there,” said Abe at Tuesday’s press conference. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and do everything we can to ensure that these eager, talented young people can continue their studies.” A support hotline has also been set up. There are currently 110 Japanese students, and 150 researchers enrolled at Harvard. If Judge Burroughs’ decision is overturned, they could be forced out of the private Ivy League university.

Trump vs. Harvard

Claiming that Harvard has failed to stamp out antisemitism on campus, the Trump administration froze more than $2 billion in research grants and $60 million in contracts to the university in April. It also intends to revoke its tax-exempt status and, earlier this week, urged government agencies to cancel roughly $100 million in remaining federal contracts with Harvard. According to The New York Times, a letter was sent to agencies, asking them to report back on the progress of their reviews by June 6.

Related Posts