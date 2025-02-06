More details are emerging following the death of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. The star of the hugely popular drama Meteor Garden passed away on Sunday after falling ill during a trip to Japan with her family for the Lunar New Year. Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed her death the following day, stating that “Barbie has unfortunately left us after getting pneumonia, triggered by influenza.”

According to a post on the Chinese social networking site Xiaohongshu by a tour guide who claimed to have hosted Hsu and her family during their time in Tokyo, the actress was already coughing on January 29, her first day in Japan. Her condition reportedly worsened during a trip to Hakone. An ambulance was called for and Hsu was taken to a hospital there before returning to her hotel.

Influenza Cases Surging in Japan

On February 1, she was allegedly referred to a larger hospital by a clinic. Diagnosed with influenza, she was then prescribed medication, but according to reports, refused hospitalization, citing the family’s pre-booked flight. Screenshots of her purported medical records show that her oxygen saturation levels had dropped to 89%. Her condition took a turn for the worse on Saturday night and in the morning of February 2, she was pronounced dead. She was 48.

The announcement of Hsu’s death sparked discussions about surging influenza cases in Japan on Chinese social media sites. One post with the hashtag, “Japanese influenza,” has been viewed more than 20 million times on Xiaohongshu (known in English as RedNote). In the final days of 2024, Japan recorded the highest number of weekly influenza cases since it began keeping records in 1999.

About Barbie Hsu

Barbie Hsu, also known by her stage name Big S, was a very popular Taiwanese actress, singer and television host. She began her career at the age of 17, when she formed a pop duo with her sister, Dee. Hsu was best known for her leading role in the two seasons of the television series Meteor Garden, a television adaptation of a 1990s Japanese comic.

Hsu suffered from epilepsy and mitral valve prolapse. The actress had previously been hospitalized due to seizures, including in 2016, while giving birth to her second child. She eventually regained consciousness after 10 days in a coma. Hsu is survived by her second husband, DJ Koo, and two children from her previous marriage with businessman Wang Xiaofei. Her ashes were brought to Taiwan by her family on Wednesday.

