Kenshin Kamimura, a member of the group One N’ Only, has reportedly been charged with indecent assault in Hong Kong. His agency, Stardust, released a statement on Tuesday.

“We are sorry to inform you that, as a result of the discovery of a serious compliance violation by Kenshin Kamimura, as of today, March 4, he is no longer in the group and Stardust Promotions has terminated his contract.” The statement went on to apologize to members of Swag — One N’ Only’s fan club — before confirming that the group’s 2025 live tour would continue with five members. It added that there would be no refunds for anyone planning to give the shows a miss.

Kamimura, 25, is accused of an assault on a female translator. It was reportedly the first time the pair had met. According to Hong Kong news outlets, the pop idol held a fan meeting as part of the group’s Asian tour on the island of Tung Chung on March 1. After that event, he and his staff members enjoyed a celebration banquet in the district of Mong Kok. The alleged crime took place at the banquet. The translator filed a complaint with the provincial police the following day. Kamimura was arrested soon after, and the hearing is set for April 15.

About Kenshin Kamimura

Born in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Kamimura began as a performer for the group Satori Boys Club when he was in his mid-teens. They merged with fellow J-Pop group Ebissh in 2018, forming the six-member unit One N’ Only. In May of that year, they debuted with the single “I’m Swag.” The music video for the song garnered 1 million views within a month. Their next two singles, “Dark Knight” and “Category/My Love,” both topped the Oricon chart. As well as his activities for One N’ Only, Kamimura has also appeared in several dramas, including, most recently, Watashi no Shiranai Watashi.

Related Posts