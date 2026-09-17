On Tuesday, amid the crowds at Shibuya Crossing, a handful of figures stood out, dressed for the pool rather than the pavement. They were the players of Italian water-polo powerhouse Pro Recco, who crossed the famous Tokyo intersection barefoot in their competition swimsuits and caps. The stunt was part of the club’s promotional tour of Japan and China, during which Pro Recco also showcased their sporting credentials, including a 16–11 victory over Japan’s national team.

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‘A Different Way of Crossing Shibuya’

The club’s official social-media accounts posted a video of the players, describing it as “A different way of crossing Shibuya than usual.” However, the unusual appearance did not go down well with everyone in Japan. One commenter on X, who described himself as a former U20 Japanese national water-polo representative, called it “a prestigious club team pulling a stunt that tarnishes the name of water polo.” He added that he was “utterly outraged.”

The footage shows the players walking across the crossing, while those around them appear to carry on with their day. There is little obvious disorder or disruption, although it is difficult to know what those watching actually thought of the spectacle. “As a Tokyoite, and someone familiar with Shibuya, I don’t particularly see the issue,” posted another X user. “The crossing is orderly, the streets are clean, and there is no litter scattered around as a result.”

About Pro Recco

Pro Recco are the most successful club in men’s water polo, with a record 57 domestic trophies, including 38 Serie A1 titles and 19 Coppa Italia wins. Their dominance extends to Europe, where they have collected 21 trophies, including a record 11 European Aquatics Champions League titles and nine European Aquatics Super Cups. For a club with that kind of pedigree, seeing their players strolling barefoot through one of Tokyo’s busiest intersections was certainly an unusual sight.

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