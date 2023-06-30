Fender is a brand that has become synonymous with great music. Many of the world’s biggest names in rock and pop use Fender guitars and other products. In the brand’s 77-year history, it has never had a flagship store, a proper home where fans of the company can congregate and pay homage to one of the biggest names in music history. That situation changed this week, however, as Fender opened its global flagship store in Harajuku in the former H&M The Ice Cubes building.
With more than 1,000 square meters of floor space, the store takes up a basement space and three floors packed with Fender instruments, accessories, merchandise and equipment perfect for any musician, regardless of skill level.
Some of Japan’s biggest stars were in attendance on the opening day, including L’Arc-en-Ciel’s Ken, Luna Sea and Miyavi. It stocks the entire array of Fender and Squier electric and acoustic guitars, bass guitars, amps, pedals and has a curated space where customers can order custom-made products.
Designed by leading Tokyo-based architects Klein Dytham Architecture, the flagship also plays host to the original coffee store, Fender Cafe, powered by Verve Coffee Roasters. It’s an event space that will hold panel shows, performances and workshops. And for those with a penchant for buying merchandise, the iconic American music brand is also releasing its own “Made-in-Japan” fashion brand, F Is For Fender.
“Our relationship with Japan runs more than 40 years strong and we are very excited for this next chapter as we continue to support players at every stage of their musical journey,” said Edward “Bud” Cole, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) president, Asia Pacific Region. “Japan is the perfect location to showcase Fender’s rich history and tradition, especially in an area like Harajuku-Omotesando that embodies all aspects of trendsetting fashion and lifestyle. As a leader in today’s music market, we are proud to offer tailored products, services and marketing to meet the needs of modern players and elevate the Fender brand globally.”
FMIC CEO Andy Mooney added, “We are committed to investing in resources designed to bring the joy of music to players of all levels. Fender Flagship Tokyo combines a state-of-the-art music experience with the latest in innovative merchandising, marking a crucial step in our initiative to become a larger and more valuable part of the player experience, synergistic with our nationwide dealers.”
So, the stage is well and truly set for music fans to descend on the newest retail flagship to set up in Tokyo. With a stunning space in the heart of Harajuku, Fender has found its first global home and a new home for the company’s legion of die-hard fans.