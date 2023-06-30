Fender is a brand that has become synonymous with great music. Many of the world’s biggest names in rock and pop use Fender guitars and other products. In the brand’s 77-year history, it has never had a flagship store, a proper home where fans of the company can congregate and pay homage to one of the biggest names in music history. That situation changed this week, however, as Fender opened its global flagship store in Harajuku in the former H&M The Ice Cubes building.

With more than 1,000 square meters of floor space, the store takes up a basement space and three floors packed with Fender instruments, accessories, merchandise and equipment perfect for any musician, regardless of skill level.

Some of Japan’s biggest stars were in attendance on the opening day, including L’Arc-en-Ciel’s Ken, Luna Sea and Miyavi. It stocks the entire array of Fender and Squier electric and acoustic guitars, bass guitars, amps, pedals and has a curated space where customers can order custom-made products.

Designed by leading Tokyo-based architects Klein Dytham Architecture, the flagship also plays host to the original coffee store, Fender Cafe, powered by Verve Coffee Roasters. It’s an event space that will hold panel shows, performances and workshops. And for those with a penchant for buying merchandise, the iconic American music brand is also releasing its own “Made-in-Japan” fashion brand, F Is For Fender.