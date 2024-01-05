The fallout from Tuesday’s collision between a Coast Guard aircraft and a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet at Haneda Airport continues. NHK reports that more than 200 domestic flights scheduled to take off on Friday, mainly to and from Haneda, have been canceled. There will be more disruptions on Saturday with JAL dropping 100 flights and All Nippon Airways scrapping 96. Those numbers could increase depending on the situation at the airport in Tokyo.

Fiery Plane Collision at Haneda Airport

At approximately 5:47pm on January 2, a Coast Guard aircraft collided with a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet at Haneda Airport (officially Tokyo International Airport), killing five of the six people who were inside the smaller vessel. It was set to deliver aid to survivors of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture. The JAL airbus burst into flames, yet remarkably, all 379 on board were safely evacuated. The passengers on the burning JAL plane rushed to emergency exits without their hand luggage as instructed by crew members. The evacuation has been described by the Japanese media as a “miraculous 18 minutes.”