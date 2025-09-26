In our Perfect Days column, we ask notable Tokyoites to share how they’d spend an ideal day in their home city.

Originally from Germany, Annie Ziesmann is a photographer, videographer and digital content creator — and a member of the Tokyo Weekender editorial team. She’s famous at the office for her entirely black wardrobe and her good taste in everything. She also runs an Instagram account dedicated to architecture in Japan and beyond.

Here’s how she’d spend a perfect day in Tokyo.

My perfect day in Tokyo is …

On a perfect day, I’d have too much to see to stop for an elaborate breakfast, so I’d start by grabbing an onigiri from the konbini. Then I’d head out of central Tokyo. I might go to Skwat in Kameari, a beautifully designed art and architecture hub located underneath the railroad tracks; I’d spend a few hours browsing books and records and have a matcha latte. Or, alternatively, I’d go to the Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum in Koganei and stroll through preserved historic houses from different eras of Japanese architecture.

In the early afternoon, back in the city center, I’d get a coffee from one of my favorite spots: Nadoya no Katte in Shibuya, which is located in a renovated traditional Japanese house with a small garden area, or Connel Coffee in Akasaka. It’s set on the second floor of the Sogetsu Kaikan building (designed by Kenzo Tange in 1977), with a view of a stone garden created by Isamu Noguchi.

I’d spend the rest of the day cafe- and museum-hopping in and around Yanaka, which is known for its nostalgic atmosphere. I recommend Kayaba Coffee, a retro cafe with tatami upstairs that’s famous for its egg sandwiches. Hanaju Yanaka Chaya is also great — it’s housed in a renovated, 150-year-old flower shop. Afterwards, I’d stop by SCAI The Bathhouse, a contemporary art gallery inside a 200-year-old former public bathhouse.

For dinner, I’d go out in Shibuya. I’d either go to Takamaru Denki – neon lights, stainless steel counters, friendly staff — or Tora, which has a relaxed vibe and great izakaya dishes. After that, I’d go bar-hopping in Ebisu, starting at Ebisu Yokocho, then moving to some of the neighborhood’s many fantastic cocktail bars:

/Draft, which specializes in shochu, A10, a hidden space with really creative offerings, and Bar Matsutora, which has no menu — there’s a tray of fruit on display, which you use to order drinks. In the center of the main room, there’s a traditional Japanese hearth, where the staff grills small dishes.

Tokyo’s best-kept secret is …

Showa karaoke bars. These retro spots specialize in songs from before the 2000s (city pop, 80s ballads). It turns the night out into a time slip, joining locals who’ve been singing the same favorites for decades.

A place I’ve always wanted to try is …

I don’t know if “want to try” is the right term for it, but I’ve always been intrigued by Marina Abramović’s “Dream House” in Niigata. You stay there overnight and sleep in a terrifying coffin-bed.

