Navigating Tokyo’s bustling public transport system can be stressful enough without having to worry about deliberate harassment from chikan (gropers) or covert photography. Yet for many commuters, particularly women, there’s another thing to be wary of: butsukari otoko, or men who intentionally bump and shove people around in crowded spaces like crosswalks or train stations.

The first time I had ever heard of butsukari otoko was in 2023, when I was living in a sharehouse in Osaka. One night during a girls’ get-together, a housemate in her early twenties complained of a man who slammed into her at Umeda Station. “I didn’t even see him as he ran up and charged from behind me,” she said. “Before I knew what happened to me, I was on the ground and saw the man walking away nonchalantly. He is probably in his mid-fifties.”

At the time, it sounded like a random creep. But that wasn’t the full picture. It was part of a larger pattern — posts are surfacing all over social media with people sharing how they’ve also been targeted and shoved by butsukari otoko in public. Advice columns, TikTok reels and Instagram posts are also filled with tips on how to counter these men, while the comment sections are flooded with frustrated commuters who have similar experiences. So what exactly are these butsukari otoko?

What Are Butsukari Otoko?

Butsukari otoko literally translates to “bumping men” who deliberately collide with or shoulder-check other people, typically women, in crowded public spaces. Unlike the accidental jostling, or tai-atari, that naturally occurs in packed trains and stations, these incidents are intentional acts of aggression disguised as mishaps.

Perpetrators are usually middle-aged men (where they are dubbed butsukari ojisan) who single out individuals — typically women of smaller frames who appear meek or non-confrontational — and forcefully bump into their targets while walking and leaving them stunned. Perpetrators exploit the crowded nature of Japanese public transport to slip away without being identified or make their actions appear accidental, leaving victims questioning whether the incident was intentional.

The phenomenon of bumping men was brought to public attention in 2018 with a blurred YouTube video showing a man in Shinjuku Station, bumping into women one after the other. In a national survey in 2024 sampled from 20,000 respondents of both men and women, 14% replied that they have been attacked; 6% replied that they have witnessed a butsukari incident, and 5% replied that they have experienced both.

This problem doesn’t just affect major interchange stations like Shinjuku and Shimbashi. In November last year, News Zero reported on two victims who suffered serious injuries from butsukari otoko in Tamachi Station: A woman wrote on X that she was minding her business when she was suddenly punched so hard that it broke one of her bones. Another woman reported that she was punched by a passing perp who shouted, “You’re in the way!” She claimed that suffered a serious rib fracture.

While women are the majority of victims, butsukari otoko also prey on men — especially if they appear vulnerable or distracted. The same report detailed how a man was heading to the office when an assailant came up from behind him and delivered a punch that witnesses say was swung with full force. The man reportedly grabbed the man by the collar, kicked him in the head with his knee, and yelled, “Don’t underestimate the locals!” The man was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Types of Butsukari Otoko

In 2024, content creator Sandy in Japan posted a reel on Instagram detailed her experience of being shoulder checked in public, and identified four common types of butsukari otoko:

Trackers (追跡型 tsuiseki-gata ) – These ones carefully select their targets and close down on them before the attack — as “often perverts who get off on doing this,” Sandy in Japan describes them.

Justice Warriors (因縁型 inen-gata ) – These ones feel “justified” when they bump into you because you’re “in the way” or looking at your phone.

Aggressors (攻撃型 kougeki-gata ) – These guys are just angry and frustrated. They use umbrellas, bags or even their legs to lash out for stress relief.

My-Way Types (我が道型 wagamichi-gata ) – They charge against the flow of foot traffic, refusing to move or yield — and crash into whoever’s in their way.

Fighting Back Against Bumping Men

On social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to share their experiences and even suggest counter measures to protect oneself against butsukari otoko. General advice revolves around sticking to well-lit areas, walking near CCTV cameras and staying alert in crowded environments. Some also suggest recording the perpetrator for visual evidence.

Since these attackers tend to single out individuals who appear weaker or unlikely to fight back, some netizens claim that appearing more intimidating by wearing heavier makeup, dressing up more boldly, strength training to toughen up one’s body and having a confident stride can deter these pests.

For instance, in a blog post, Japanese male fashionista Keita Yanagawa writes that he used to be an easy target for butsukari otoko, given his weak and timid appearance. He decided to get into fashion — donning edgy, stylish clothes in what he calls “self-defence fashion” to repel predators.

According to a series of interviews by News Post Seven, crowded areas like Shibuya and Roppongi may be seeing fewer cases of butsukari otoko. In these youthful districts, known for attracting distinct individuals with a “don’t-mess-with-me” energy, the women interviewed said they would confront bumpers head-on — shouting back, recording them, chasing them and even dragging them to the nearest koban (police box).

Don’t Just Brush It Off

The most successful deterrent appears to be confident, vocal resistance. As a girl working in retail put it: “If someone bumps into us, we’ll shout loudly, chase them and film them to post on social media until they’re sorry!”

In Shinjuku, a male drugstore employee recounted several incidents where butsukari otoko picked the wrong target. “I’ve seen them go after foreign women and get completely shut down. At first glance, it can look like foreigners are overreacting, but I’ve stepped in to say, ‘That’s him! That’s the bumping guy!’ One time, a Southeast Asian girl started yelling after getting hit by a perp, and her friends surrounded him so fast he bolted out of there like his life depended on it.”