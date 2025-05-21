Foreshadowing another long, scorching summer, temperatures reached 30 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo for the first time this year on Tuesday. Officials are urging caution against heatstroke, advising air conditioner use and frequent water intake as our bodies aren’t yet accustomed to the heat. In some landlocked areas, such as Yamanashi Prefecture’s Otsuki city, the temperature surpassed 34 degrees Celsius.

As we head into summer early this year in Japan, here are a few tips on how to survive and enjoy the season.

1. Stay Hydrated Constantly

Drink plenty of fluids: Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Water, mugicha (barley tea, often served cold and caffeine-free), Pocari Sweat, Aquarius and other electrolyte-rich sports drinks are great options.

Consider cooling foods: Enjoy seasonal dishes like kakigori (shaved ice), hiyashi chuka (chilled ramen), somen (thin cold noodles) and unagi (grilled eel, believed to boost stamina).

2. Clothing and Accessories

Choose light, breathable fabrics: Opt for cotton, linen or advanced moisture-wicking materials such as Uniqlo’s AIRism.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing: These items reflect sunlight and allow air circulation.

Carry a small towel or handkerchief: Either can be used to wipe away sweat.

3. Seek Shade and Air-Conditioned Spaces

Get a UV-blocking parasol or hat: Many Japanese people use parasols for sun protection.

Many Japanese people use parasols for sun protection. Plan activities for cooler times: Schedule outdoor excursions for early mornings or evenings.

Schedule outdoor excursions for early mornings or evenings. Utilize indoor spaces: Japanese cities have many air-conditioned places, such as department stores, convenience stores, cafés, museums and even extensive underground malls where you can escape the midday heat.

Japanese cities have many air-conditioned places, such as department stores, convenience stores, cafés, museums and even extensive underground malls where you can escape the midday heat. Use the Dry Mode feature on your air conditioner: It reduces humidity without drastically lowering the temperature.

4. Check Out Japanese Cooling Gadgets

Portable fans: Handheld battery-operated or USB fans are incredibly popular and effective.

Cooling towels and scarves: These stay cool when wet and can be draped around your neck.

Cooling body wipes and sprays: These are available at drugstores and convenience stores.

Cooling neck rings and gel packs: Targeting major blood vessels, these rings and packs will help you cool down.

5. Understanding Heatstroke

Symptoms: Some of the main symptoms are fatigue, dizziness, headaches, excessive sweating and nausea. In severe cases, a high body temperature, seizures or loss of consciousness can occur.

If you experience symptoms: Immediately move to a cool place with shade or go inside and make sure the air conditioner is on. Remove excess clothing, cool the body with water or ice and replenish fluids and salt.

If symptoms are severe: call an ambulance (119 in Japan) immediately.

Related Posts