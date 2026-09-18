More than simply a place for dinner or drinks, Peter at The Peninsula is an experience — one that begins the moment you walk in and unfolds through every detail, from the dramatic setting and polished service to the cocktails, cuisine and unmistakable sense of occasion. It’s the kind of experience that invites you to linger, take it all in, and let the evening unfold — which is exactly what we did, starting with cocktails before settling in for a stunning multicourse meal.

Peter: The Bar

We began in the bar, a retro-futuristic and sleek establishment with violet lighting, artificial trees and floor-to-ceiling windows boasting 180-degree views of the Ginza district, Hibiya Park and the Imperial Palace Gardens. Located on the 24th floor of the luxurious hotel, it strikes a balance between theatrical and sophisticated, setting the tone for an evening that feels distinctly removed from the city below. As dusk settled over Tokyo, the space took on an even more alluring quality, inviting us to pause before the evening ahead.

The sense of theater continued with the cocktail service, where the menu itself arrived in a traditional Japanese paulownia-wood box called a Kiri-Bali. Inside were samples of ingredients that gave the cocktails their regional character — foraged twigs, dried fruits, regional herbs and local botanicals — alongside a stylish unfolding map of the Japanese archipelago that would serve as the geographical guide for our drinks. With each cocktail crafted to tell the story of the region it came from, it was hard to know where to start.

We decided to leave the choice in our server’s hands. After asking about our preferences, she guided us toward Pen Negroni. Crafted by award-winning mixologist Mari Kamata, it is a Japanese-inspired twist on the classic Italian drink. It showcases The Peninsula Tokyo Original Gin, which is distilled from sake lees shochu. Infused with the hotel’s signature tea, Champagne and hand-picked botanicals, it tasted silkier and lighter than a traditional Negroni. A Refreshing, quietly complex drink, it was the perfect cocktail to ease into the evening.

From there, we turned to a cocktail with a very different personality: the Tokyo Joe. Where the Pen Negroni leaned elegant and understated, the Tokyo Joe was brighter and more playful, blending Bombay Sapphire with ume liqueur and Drambuie, balanced by cranberry and lemon juices. Its name carries a bit of cinematic history, with a nod to the 1949 film Tokyo Joe, starring Humphrey Bogart and Sessue Hayakawa. Part of the movie was shot in Tokyo, making it the first Hollywood production permitted to film in Japan after World War II.

The final cocktail before dinner was the Peter Aviation, a floral, citrus-bright drink inspired by Artisanal Kibou Gin, born on the rugged cliffs of Hokkaido’s Shakotan Peninsula. Served in an exquisitely crafted glass that echoes the branch-like lines of the bar’s iconic tree centerpiece, the cocktail is a refined reimagining of Hugo Ensslin’s pre-Prohibition Aviation. The Peter Aviation pays homage to the original 1910 blueprint, reviving its distinctive floral and violet character with modern Japanese spirits and ingredients, including violet, maraschino and sakura.

Modern French Restaurant ‘Peter’

With the last sip of the Peter Aviation, we made our way just a few steps across the same floor to the Peter restaurant, where the evening shifted seamlessly from cocktails to high-end cuisine. The first dish was Senior Chef de Cuisine Yohan Da Costa’s crisp bright-red tomato-shell tartlet paired with a chilled potato and leek soup (vichyssoise), topped with white foam. Though the former looks like a sweet confection, it has a savory and tangy flavor. Along with the soup, it was the perfect palate awakener.

That was followed by the Gifu Tomato Infusion, a refined consommé built around the natural sweetness and acidity of tomato. Served with Oscietra caviar, kombu, cucumber, shiso and basil, it offered a lovely balance of freshness and savoury depth, with the caviar and kombu adding further umami. The Iwate octopus that followed was remarkably tender while retaining a satisfying meatiness. Glazed red onion, black olive, parsley jelly and a matelote-style sauce complemented the octopus beautifully, adding layers of sweetness, acidity and savoury depth.

The highlight of the meal, though, was undoubtedly the Kumamoto Aka Ushi, or Japanese Brown beef. Unlike the heavily marbled Kuroge Wagyu, Aka Ushi is prized for its higher proportion of lean meat, moderate marbling and tenderness. It is also a geographically protected product of Kumamoto Prefecture, with its distinctive flavor attributed in part to its abundance of umami-producing amino acids and glycogen. It was served with seasonal peas, pumpkin gnocchi, beef jus and yuzu pepper, all of which complemented the meat wonderfully.

Dessert brought a refreshing finale of Okayama peach with red shiso sorbet, followed by chocolates and tea. Wine pairings accompanied the meal throughout, complementing each course without overshadowing the food. From the cocktails and cuisine to the setting and service, every element felt considered and impeccably executed. The thoughtful explanations from the bar staff and our waiter added another layer, making each drink and dish feel part of a larger story. All in all, it was a fantastic evening from start to finish, and one we were reluctant to see end.

More Info

Address: 24F The Peninsula Tokyo, 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

Website: tokyo.peninsula.com

Tel: 03-6270-2888