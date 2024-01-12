Strawberry season is upon us, and the only person who can make it that much sweeter is My Melody! Sanrio’s pinkest character will be collaborating with local convenience store Family Mart for “Family Mart Strawberry Picking,” a nationwide campaign for all kinds of strawberry sweets and snacks.

Family Mart Partners With My Melody for Strawberry Sweets

Kicking off from January 9th, the lineup includes many time-limited products to embrace Japan’s favorite fruit. Expect the return of the ever popular strawberry crepe, as well as the strawberry cheese terrine, sweet and sour strawberry caramel corn and strawberry donut. For the true strawberry-holics, there’s also strawberry milk, a special Haagen-Dazs mini cup strawberry chocolate parfait and a strawberry sauce and whipped cream sandwich.

For more info on Family Mart’s strawberry items, check here.

Sanrio’s My Melody Leads the Strawberry Campaign

Promoting kicks off with My Melody herself who will be featured across Family Mart’s in-store broadcasts. A special edition My Melody with a strawberry ribbon will also be featured as a mascot in-store. You may be asking yourself, why has My Melody has been specifically chosen out of all of Sanrio friends? That is anybody’s guess, but her pink hood which covers her ears undeniably matches with the theme of this event. Her birthday is also apparently on January 18 which ties in well with Japan’s strawberry season. My Melody first made her debut back in 1975 under the television series Hello Kitty’s Furry Tale Theater. This makes her one of Sanrio’s longest standing characters and an enduring part of the Japanese pop zeitgeist.

For more info on the collaboration check here.

Related Posts