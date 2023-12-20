On December 8, fans stormed Makuhari Messe, the impressive events venue in Chiba Prefecture, for a weekend of all things pop culture. This was Tokyo Comic Con 2023, one of the Japanese offshoots of the famed American convention. From kimono-inspired Star Wars cosplay to replica DeLorean time machines, here’s everything we saw at Tokyo Comic Con 2023.

The Tokyo Comic Con-iverse

Comic Con’s origins date back to 1970s San Diego when it was known as Golden State Comic Book Convention. Today, Comic Con represents an event that encompasses pop culture and technology with exhibitions in Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil and several more locations.

This year’s iteration came with an impressive Hollywood-studded cast. Opening the ceremony were none other than Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Fantastic Beasts), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Temuera Morrison (Star Wars), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Ewan McGregor (Star Wars), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones). Not to be forgotten is Tokyo Comic Con 2023 ambassador, Mackenyu, who found international fame following his portrayal of Roronoa Zoro in the Netflix One Piece live action. In true Japanese fashion, the a-listers broke Comic-Con-themed sake barrels to commemorate the opening of the weekend.

Comics and Merch Galore

Collectors were in real luck if they attended Tokyo Comic Con. There was a plethora of official booths open throughout the weekend, ensuring fans had access to exclusive merchandise not usually available in Japan. Marvel and DC both had impressive booths, housing figures, prints, wearable merch and more of their respective characters. House of MinaLima, the design studio behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, was also present, providing distinctive graphic designs and beautifully bound books from the wizarding franchise. For a truly Japanese twist, Marushin, a store specializing in sukajan jackets (retro Japanese bomber jackets) presented their work with characters such as Casper the Friendly Ghost and Felix the Cat adorned on the patchwork.

Candid Cosplayers

Cosplayers, often a mainstay at subculture events, outdid themselves at this year’s Comic Con. Two rows of intricately dressed cosplayers formed down the main event hall aisle to welcome early attendees. Fans got to see plenty of Spider-Man in all of his different forms, a rogue Dumbledore and even terrifying clown Pennywise joined the mix. Our personal favorite had to be the classic Stormtroopers and Jedi from the Star Wars franchise.

A Star-Studded Artist Alley