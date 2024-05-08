Fans of Monster Hunter can rejoice this July as a very special exhibit is being prepared to commemorate a big milestone for the Capcom series. The “Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary – Great Hunter Exhibition” is set to be held at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Roppongi Hills.

An Augmented Reality Experience

From July 19 until September 8, gamers can delve deep into the world of Monster Hunter through a thrilling augmented reality (AR) experience. Within the exhibit are individual features such as the Anniversary Theatre, the Monster Encyclopedia AR Experience, the Black Dragon Invasion and more. These will take the form of larger than life monsters skulking around, so you can observe them up close and even interact with them.

All guests will be equipped with the latest Meta Quest 3 AR headset to ensure a premium experience. Further details are light for now, but based on the images provided, we can see that the Armor Interactive feature showcases a ton of cool armor belonging to large monsters that have appeared in the Monster Hunter series. Through the Weapon Projection, guests will be able to enjoy the experience of forging weapons that they can hold in their hands. All 14 weapon types from the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne game are set to make an appearance here.

Ticket Information

Tickets sales will kick off on Ticket Pia from 10 a.m. on May 22, 2024. There will also be special tickets that can be purchased together with a limited edition set of 30 Monster Hunter-themed postcards. Some of these postcards also have a holographic design on them to really make the image pop. Serious collectors should pay attention to the limited edition 5,000-piece box set. The box itself is modeled after the scales of Fatalis (“Miraboreas” in Japanese), one of the main dragons featured in several Monster Hunter games.

Regular ticket prices range from ¥3,200 to ¥3,900 for adults. For more information, check out the official website.

