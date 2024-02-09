Everything is indeed smaller in Japan. The main reason for this has been the lack of space, but in the case of the Minimum Mobility car prototype, sustainability is the main driver behind the small-size vehicle. KG Motors announced the completion of its first prototype on January 31, 2024.

One-person Car

Minimum Mobility is a small electric vehicle tailored for individual use, hence the single seat placed centrally. The symmetrical design is inspired by the Polaroid camera from the 1980s, giving it a retro yet modern feel, since Polaroid cameras have had something of a recent revival. As the vehicle is small and lightweight, it has a better environmental performance in addition to being affordable.

The Minimum Mobility vehicle can be charged using a 100V AC household outlet, and has a cruising range of 100km after five hours of charging. Additionally, the software can be updated wirelessly, which helps with easy mobility.

From Prototype to Mass Production

The concept for the Minimum Mobility vehicle was announced at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, and 5,800 applications were received through pre-monitor registration.

With the prototype vehicle completed on January 31, 2024, KG Motors held an unveiling event for other companies and media over three days from January 31 to February 2. Representative Director and CEO Kazunari Kusunoki gave a presentation and the target cost of one Minimum Mobility car was set to be ¥1 million.

The car is not available for purchase yet, but preparations are currently underway for mass production sales in 2025.

Official KG Motors website

