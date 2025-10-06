Tomoaki Makino is one of Japan’s most respected soccer figures. He has earned recognition for his leadership and defensive prowess, both domestically and internationally. A longtime member of the national team, Makino is known for his consistency, strength and tactical intelligence, which have enabled him to leave a lasting mark on the sport.

Tomoaki Makino Interview

What does the word “icon” mean to you?

Someone who creates something new and comes up with new answers.

What is the most memorable piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Do something different from everyone else. And keep doing it.

How do you overcome creative block?

By learning from other fields or going out to see things for myself.

What do you think the world needs more of today?

An environment where young, fresh ideas can take the lead and actually be put into practice.

Who do you admire or draw inspiration from, and why?

People who work in soccer. They gave me the chance to dream and helped me grow.

What advice would you like to give the younger generation?

The ideas of young people will shape the future — of Japan, of sports and of the times to come.

If you weren’t doing your current work, what do you think you would be doing?

I’d probably be a schoolteacher.

What would your teenage self say if he could see you now?

“You’re just as I imagined. You’ve made your dreams happen and followed through on them.”

Is there a phrase or quotation you often return to?

“You only live once. The one who enjoys it wins!”