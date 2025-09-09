Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during September 2025. From jazz ensembles to J-pop superstars, September has something for all Tokyo music lovers.
Tokyo Concerts and Music Events in September
Ben Williams Band at the Cotton Club
Grammy award-winning bassist Ben Williams will make an appearance with his band at the Cotton Club for a special 3-night show.
|Date & Time
|Sep 03-05・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
|Price
|starting at ¥9000
|Location
|Cotton Club
|More Info
|all seats are reserved
2025 Baekhyun World Tour Reverie
Baekhyun, from the K-Pop group Exo, will be going on his first solo tour in 13 years. Japan will have performances in Tokyo, Hyogo and Aichi.
|Date & Time
|Sep 13-Oct 26
|Price
|starting at ¥14300
|Location
|Keio Arena Tokyo
|More Info
|Tickets include a limited edition photo card
STING 3.0 Tour
17-time Grammy winner and rock legend Sting is coming to Japan. Sting will treat Japan to six concerts across five cities, including Tokyo, Kobe and Fukuoka.
|Date & Time
|Sep 14-15・15:30~
|Price
|¥19,000 - ¥35,000
|Location
|Ariake Arena
Blue Note Jazz Festival in Japan 2025
Experience the best of jazz at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Ariake. The two-day special event will bring in top artists on September 27-28.
|Date & Time
|Sep 27-28・13:00~・doors open at 12:00
|Price
|starting at ¥19,000
|Location
|Ariake Arena
LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour
J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.
|Date & Time
|Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
|Price
|¥9600
|Location
|Tokyo International Forum