Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during September 2025. From jazz ensembles to J-pop superstars, September has something for all Tokyo music lovers.

Ben Williams Band at the Cotton Club Grammy award-winning bassist Ben Williams will make an appearance with his band at the Cotton Club for a special 3-night show. Date & Time Sep 03-05・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30 Price starting at ¥9000 Location Cotton Club More Info all seats are reserved More Details

2025 Baekhyun World Tour Reverie Baekhyun, from the K-Pop group Exo, will be going on his first solo tour in 13 years. Japan will have performances in Tokyo, Hyogo and Aichi. Date & Time Sep 13-Oct 26 Price starting at ¥14300 Location Keio Arena Tokyo More Info Tickets include a limited edition photo card More Details

STING 3.0 Tour 17-time Grammy winner and rock legend Sting is coming to Japan. Sting will treat Japan to six concerts across five cities, including Tokyo, Kobe and Fukuoka. Date & Time Sep 14-15・15:30~ Price ¥19,000 - ¥35,000 Location Ariake Arena More Details

Blue Note Jazz Festival in Japan 2025 Experience the best of jazz at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Ariake. The two-day special event will bring in top artists on September 27-28. Date & Time Sep 27-28・13:00~・doors open at 12:00 Price starting at ¥19,000 Location Ariake Arena More Details