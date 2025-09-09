Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during September 2025. From jazz ensembles to J-pop superstars, September has something for all Tokyo music lovers. 

Tokyo Concerts and Music Events in September

Ben Williams Band at the Cotton Club

Grammy award-winning bassist Ben Williams will make an appearance with his band at the Cotton Club for a special 3-night show.

Date & Time Sep 03-05・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
Price starting at ¥9000
Location Cotton Club
More Info all seats are reserved

2025 Baekhyun World Tour Reverie

Baekhyun, from the K-Pop group Exo, will be going on his first solo tour in 13 years. Japan will have performances in Tokyo, Hyogo and Aichi.

Date & Time Sep 13-Oct 26
Price starting at ¥14300
Location Keio Arena Tokyo
More Info Tickets include a limited edition photo card

STING 3.0 Tour

17-time Grammy winner and rock legend Sting is coming to Japan. Sting will treat Japan to six concerts across five cities, including Tokyo, Kobe and Fukuoka. 

Date & Time Sep 14-15・15:30~
Price ¥19,000 - ¥35,000
Location Ariake Arena

Blue Note Jazz Festival in Japan 2025

Experience the best of jazz at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Ariake. The two-day special event will bring in top artists on September 27-28.

Date & Time Sep 27-28・13:00~・doors open at 12:00
Price starting at ¥19,000
Location Ariake Arena

LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour

J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.

Date & Time Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
Price ¥9600
Location Tokyo International Forum

Related Posts