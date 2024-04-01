Along with its diverse and varied musical artists, Kyushu hosts a variety of festivals, spanning genres and vibes — from the aptly named Lit festival in Fukuoka, which will have you dancing all night long in a gorgeous party vortex, to Sky Jamboree in Nagasaki, which pairs picturesque mountain views with a carefully curated lineup of rock musicians.

Here are some of the most notable music festivals in the area, all taking place in 2024.

Lit

When: April 13–14

Where: Fukuoka city

Lit festival celebrates its third anniversary in 2024, bringing a range of artists together for a weekend of rap and beats. Hosted by an eponymous party collective, the festival’s stated mission is “disseminating and developing cutting-edge dance music centered on current hip-hop.” This year’s event will unfold over two days, with a live music event at UnitedLab on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14, followed by a raging all-night party on Saturday that will take over the nearby Magic Square Building. Artists from all over the country are set to participate, with hard-hitter Kzm joining local acts like Banny Bugs.

More Info: The Lit festival Instagram

Sky Jamboree

When: August 25

Where: Nagasaki

Overlooking the Inasayama mountains, Sky Jamboree is an all-day rock festival featuring a carefully selected local lineup with the theme of “one pray in Nagasaki” — experiencing the communal joy of music while praying for world peace. Last year’s guests included Vaundy and 10-feet, who performed atop the mountain in the sunshine.

More Info: Sky Jamboree’s official website

Sunset Live

When: September 7–8

Where: Itoshima Bay, Fukuoka

A massive, beachside festival that’s been taking place for 30 years now, Itoshima’s Sunset Live always calls up a diverse range of artists, from hip-hop to folk, for a weekend of fun. Sunset Live normally sells out, so it’s best to keep an eye on tickets well in advance.

More Info: Sunset Live’s official website

The Great Satsumanian Hestival

When: October 26–27

Where: Sakurajima, Kagoshima

The Great Satsumanian Hestival is a festival celebrating all things Kagoshima, which always boasts a notable music lineup and attracts tens of thousands of attendees to the seaside city. (Its name comes from the word “he,” which refers to the volcanic ash from Sakurajima in Kagoshima dialect.) Returnees to the festival, which draws both domestic and international artists, include Wednesday Campanella and Soil & “Pimp” Sessions.

More Info: The Great Satsumanian Hestival’s official website

This article appeared in Kyushu Weekender 2024. To read the whole issue, click here.