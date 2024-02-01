Experimental electronic musician Oneohtrix Point Never (OPN) has announced an exclusive cassette run of his critically acclaimed album Again. It will contain a new track and will be sold only at Tower Vinyl Shibuya (previously Tower Records) during his Japan tour.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s Evolving Sounds

Oneohtrix Point Never (real name Daniel Lopatin) shot onto the scene with his weird electronic noises in 2009 and has been solidly working away ever since. He is known for evolving his sound at such a pace that one album can sound completely different from the next one. His 2013 record, R Plus Seven on UK-based label Warp Records was hailed as a masterpiece by Ted Davis on Stereogum, one of the world’s biggest music sites, which celebrated the album’s 10th anniversary with a retrospective last year. R Plus Seven was followed by four more records, including his most recent composition, Again.

Lopatin rose to global stardom following collaborations with some of the music world’s biggest stars. From directing The Weeknd’s mind-twisting Superbowl performance in 2021 to providing a remix and opening for Nine Inch Nails (NIN), Lopatin’s ability to collaborate with these two completely different sounds perfectly encapsulates the musician’s ability to straddle genres.

Japan Tour

To celebrate his upcoming Japan tour, which sees dates in both Tokyo, on February 28, and Osaka the following day, the musician is releasing an exclusive, extremely limited cassette edition of his most recent album, Again. The cassette includes a bonus track, “My Dream Dungeon Makeover,” which is only available in analog format.

The tape will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, sold at Tower Vinyl Shibuya, on the sixth floor from February 29 and at the artist’s live shows in Tokyo and Osaka.

