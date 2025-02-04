Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori turned up at the Grammys this week with the intention of causing an outrageous stir. The couple walked the red carpet, both dressed in black. However, when they then reached the photographers’ section, Censori dropped her feather coat to reveal a nude outfit.

The stunt certainly got them the publicity they craved, but it looks like it could have come at a cost. And a very expensive one at that. According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the rapper’s $20 million deal to play two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May is now in serious jeopardy.

Kanye West’s Behavior Concerns Tokyo Dome Concert Investors

“The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this,” said a source in Tokyo. “It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows. He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He’s just not welcome anymore. This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full-time, and I guess he did not see this coming.”

West’s behavior has also been slammed by many people online. On X, one person described him as “a narcissistic, abusive piece of shit, hiding behind mental illness.” She added, “This isn’t ‘art’ – it’s abuse.”

Another wrote: “Look at Bianca Censori’s startled face and uncertain body language. Kanye West directs her. Look how she moves – it’s how he tells her to. This is controlling behavior and he is humiliating her on the biggest stage he can get – and one he had to invade. He’s not mad. This is deliberate.”

West Allegedly Told Censori To ‘Make a Scene’

While many posters on social media feel Censori was pressured into the act, sources close to her claim she is “loving life” and fully embraced the moment. However, lip–reading expert Nicola Hickling revealed that West told Censori to, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” He allegedly added, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, is known to be extremely influential when it comes to styling his partners. Since the pair started dating, Censori has regularly caused a stir with her threadbare outfits. West, meanwhile, is always covered up. The couple also sparked controversy in 2023 when a Venice boat company banned them after reports of inappropriate public behavior.

