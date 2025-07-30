For a whole year, Momoka Tojo, a former member of the female idol group Katacoto＊Bank, posted one “good night” selfie every day to fans on X. It’s the kind of thing that followers of idols in Japan love. Yet this wasn’t an appreciation gesture to those who supported her. Tojo had no choice. Her management demanded that she do it as a way of apologizing for a picture she uploaded.

A Strange Punishment for an Innocuous Act

The photograph in question was of Tojo with a man who was revealed to be her boyfriend. She wasn’t having an affair or doing anything scandalous. Some talent agencies in Japan, though, work to convince fans that members of their groups are single to maintain their public image and marketability. Realizing her “error,” Tojo subsequently deleted the post. By that point, however, the image had already spread online.

The idol was given a “severe warning” by her management and told to keep a distance from her boyfriend. However, that harsh punishment was only the half of it. She was informed that she would also have to complete a year of “purification” posts: a photograph posted every night on X along with the word “oyasumi.” It was a strange demand that Tojo complied with.

Momoka Tojo Apologizes for Causing ‘Great Inconvenience’

She even continued to post the selfies after it was announced in May that she was leaving the group. Her management revealed that the posts would continue until the deadline. Tojo’s final “good night” message was posted shortly before midnight on Sunday, July 27. It was followed by a picture of a handwritten letter that has garnered more than 11 million views.

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies for the great inconvenience I’ve caused to my fans and all those involved who support me on a daily basis due to my careless actions,” she wrote. “Over the past year, I’ve deeply reflected on my actions and have faced myself honestly. From now on, I’ll be even more mindful of my words and actions so that this never happens again.”

Talent Agencies Ban on Boyfriends

Tojo is not the first idol to be punished for having a boyfriend. In 2013, AKB48 member Minami Minegishi was demoted to kenkyuusei (trainee) status after pictures of her leaving her partner’s apartment were published in the weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun. She was also forced to make a public apology. As an act of contrition, she shaved her head in a video posted on YouTube.

The following year, Miho Yuki and Sena Miura were fired from the group Aoyama Saint Hachamecha High School because they were dating fans. A lawsuit for over ¥8.2 million was filed against them as a result. “The parental guardians signed contracts that said the members would not have relationships with fans and would not neglect their work,” the management explained. “They have betrayed the members of the group and all their fans. We cannot forgive this.”

