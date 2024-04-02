Calling all Baki fans, there’s a new anime coming to town, and it’s said to be bigger and buffer than ever. And no, we’re not just talking about the muscles. This is Baki-Dou, based on a manga title with the same name and the overall fourth series in the Baki-verse.

New Fighters Enter in Baki-Dou

The story picks up where the previous title, Baki Hanma, left off, with the concluding fight between father and son. Both fighters are now facing an all-new challenge: boredom. The previous clash was said to be the peak of what the world had to offer in terms of fighting prowess, leaving them without motivation.

And so enters Musashi Miyamoto, the legendary Japanese samurai from the 17th century. Musashi becomes a member of contemporary society thanks to cloning technology. But what happens when his ancient tactics clash with modern-day fighters? All will be revealed in the anime.

More About Baki-Dou

Baki-Dou is to be produced by TMS Entertainment, the same production company that was involved in Baki Hanma, Baki and the original video animation, Baki: Most Evil Death Row Convicts Special Anime. The original Baki manga dates as far back as 1991, when Baki the Grappler, written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki, was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Champion. However, interest in Baki definitely increased globally when the series started streaming on Netflix in December 2018.

It’s not clear when the production is due to start or when we can anticipate the release of the anime. We’ll be sure to update once news drops. In the meantime, folks dying for more Baki can stay hyped for the Baki film. Announced at AnimeJapan 2024 last month, Netflix shared that a crossover anime titled Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura will be premiering on the streaming platform on June 6, 2024.

