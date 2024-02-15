If you’ve always wanted to join the Survey Corps, you can now look the part with the latest Attack on Titan makeup collection by Game Beauty. In collaboration with publisher Kodansha, “Ignite The Flames of Humanity: Attack On Titan Makeup Collection Vol. 1,” is a set that is said to inspire courage, hope, and an unwavering resolve, just like the manga and anime series.

The Full Attack on Titan Make Up Set

Three stunning eye shadow palettes and four tubes of lip gloss make up the set. The eye shadow palettes are quads that come with four colors each, inspired by The Walls on Paradis Island. The Maria Wall Shadow Quad features blue, a lemon yellow and a deep walnut brown to reflect the strength, resilience and hope that sustains humanity’s first line. Rose Wall Shadow Quad has a coral red and a calming turquoise to showcase the spirit of rebellion and freedom. Last but certainly not least, the Sina Wall Shadow Quad has a deep brown and orange to represent strength and dreams that light the way forward.

Complete your striking makeup look with one of the four lip glosses called “Heroes’ Flames.” Each gloss has a different shade of red and is named after Eren Yeager (Bold, brick red), Mikasa Ackerman (Ruby red), Levi Ackerman (Shimmer red with silver sparkles) and Armin Arlert (Almond red with golden flecks).

Preorders for the set have started and will be available until March 7, 2024. Shipping will start from mid-April. Find out more about it on the Game Beauty website.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a Japanese manga series by Hajime Isayama. Set in a universe where all of humanity lives within a single city, the people are also surrounded by three walls to protect them from man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans. It follows the main protagonist, Eren Yeager, a boy who vows to destroy all the Titans after they destroy his home and kill his mother. Attack on Titan is considered one of the most successful media franchises of recent years. The anime has won numerous local Japanese awards as well as overseas prizes, such as the Salón del Manga de Barcelona and several Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Six of the seven volumes published in North America have also charted on The New York Times Manga Best Seller list.

Related Posts