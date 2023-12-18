Within minutes of movies and action stars like Jackie Chan and meeting Naoki “Nao” Yamakasi (formal family name, Ishiyama), he is upside down, doing a handstand on the rails of the bridge in Yoyogi Park. A 6-meter drop beckons on one side. For anyone watching nearby, the sight is likely mind-blowing, but for Nao, this is a regular Tuesday. That’s because he’s a practitioner of l’art du déplacement (“the art of movement”) — more commonly known as parkour.

Parkour has been a well-known sport for a few decades now. Originating in France in the 1990s, it is defined as moving from point A to point B in the fastest and most efficient way possible. This can include scaling the side of objects and buildings, jumping, vaulting, rolling and flipping to reach your destination.

Here in Japan, the sport has only started building momentum in the last five to 10 years, but Nao was hooked well before then and is one of Japan’s earliest and longest continuing practitioners.

Falling in Love with Freedom

Nao loved watching action movies, telling me, “I was obsessed with Hollywood action movies and action stars like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee.” However, at age 11, it was a French film that would go on to influence the course of his life.